Bendable Motorola RAZR Android smartphone announced
Motorola is returning to their iconic Razr flip phone brand as a smart phone, but will nostalgia and aesthetic be enough to cover its flaws?
During today's Made by Google 2019 livestream, we got an up close look at the Google Pixel 4 and its camera features.
It looks like a lot of people enjoy Call of Duty Mobile, if this number of downloads is to be believed.
Is that a little Larry in your pocket or are you just playing the mobile version?
Scan any object into 3D with the Galaxy Note 10 in seconds with this new feature.
The latest bit of footage for Pokemon Masters gives us a glimpse at some of the game's upcoming features.
A big bushel of details about the Galaxy Note 10 have been released along with several leaks. What's next for Samsung?
Sony could be the next company to ender the folding phone fray with a model of its own.
Nintendo's newest mobile game is coming to smartphones this July, so you can take Dr. Mario World with you everywhere you go.
The T-Mobile and Sprint merger will likely be going through after the sale of Boost Mobile from Sprint's portfolio.