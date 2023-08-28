New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

ASUS Zenfone smartphone division reportedly shutdown

ASUS may be doing away with its line of compact smartphones.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
ASUS
2

Tech company ASUS may be better known for its high-end laptops and PC accessories, but the company also manufactures a line of smartphones called the Zenfone. The upcoming Zenfone 10 will be the latest iteration of the product, and it might also be the last. According to new reports, ASUS may be shuttering its Zenfone division completely.

The rumors of ASUS shutting down its Zenfone division come from a Technews Taiwan report. The outlet, which is located in the same country as ASUS’ headquarters, alleges that the tech company informed employees about some internal reshuffling earlier this summer. After assigning workers to the Zenfone division, most of them were either laid off or reassigned to work in other departments at the company. Several of them will work on the ROG Phone, ASUS’ other smartphone line.

Different colored models of the ASUS Zenfone 10 smartphone.

Source: ASUS

Android Authority provided some additional evidence to support the claims that ASUS has closed its Zenfone division. This includes ASUS recently removing older Zenfone firmware from its website, and no longer allowing bootloader unlocks for Zenfone devices.

The first Zenfone was released back in 2014, and ASUS has continued to iterate on its design in the years since. The Zenfone has often been on the forefront in the emergence of new smartphone software and hardware. Back in 2018, the ROG Phone joined ASUS’ mobile product line-up.

The Zenfone 10 is set to launch later this year, and will likely be the final phone in its line. As for what ASUS does with the ROG Phone and the other major products in its line-up, stay with us here on Shacknews as we continue to follow the latest developments.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 28, 2023 7:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, ASUS Zenfone smartphone division reportedly shutdown

    • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 28, 2023 7:40 AM

      I owned the Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 5, purchased when I was living in Taiwan. Both were great phones - especially the very svelte Zenfone 3.

      The major problem was the lack of OS upgrades. Two years max from the date of release meant the phones were practically e-waste after a year.

      The Zenfone 10 was shaping up to be the only top-tier compact Android phone, but if Asus is closing the Zenfone division then the manufacturer support for OS and security updates is going to be totally garbage. Sad...

Hello, Meet Lola