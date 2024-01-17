New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Samsung promises 7 years of software support on new Galaxy devices

During the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 presentation, Samsung announced a new long-term software support policy for new mobile devices.
TJ Denzer
Image via Samsung
1

This week, Samsung went live with its latest Galaxy Unpacked presentation, showing off its latest mobile devices and products. However, one of the more notable offerings it opened with wasn’t a device, but rather a promise of service. During the presentation, Samsung President and Head of MX Business TM Roh announced that Samsung was implementing a new policy which would provide at least 7 years of software support on new Galaxy devices.

President Roh kicked off the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 presentation with this announcement alongside a few others. From here on out, users that purchase new Samsung Galaxy devices will receive 7 years of security upgrades and OS support to keep devices capable and usable for longer periods of time. This includes the Galaxy S24 series of mobile devices that were announced during the presentation.

Samsung's reveal of the Galaxy S24 series of mobile devices.
Samsung's announcement of 7 years of OS and security upgrade support came alongside the reveal of the new Galaxy S24 line of mobile devices, utilizing Google AI.
Source: Samsung

This Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 presentation was big on AI. During the event, Samsung announced partnership with Google, bringing AI technology and services to its newest devices. Between new tools like an AI-powered language translation tool, as well as being able to search items for online shopping directly from pictures, Google AI is figuring heavily into Samsung’s new mobile phones this year. It’s also worth noting that Samsung’s new support policy is very similar to Google’s own security and upgrade support policy offered on its recent Pixel 8 phones.

With the new 7-year upgrade policy, it sounds like Samsung is prepared to ensure its customers are supported in the long run. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 presentation here at Shacknews.

