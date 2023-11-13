Humane says two pre-recorded AI Pin demos had incorrect results due to pre-release software bugs
Humane has issued a statement about false information caused by 'pre-release software.'
Humane posted a 10-minute long AI Pin video to Vimeo and Twitter last week that featured several demos that delivered incorrect information in the results. Humane has posted a statement to the AI company's official Discord server that details the multiple errors the company included in its pre-recorded video presentation.
Here's the statement posted by Sam Sheffer to Humane AI's Discord server:
hey everyone. we're so, so humbled by the reaction and we can't wait to share more. there were two issues in the launch video and we’re addressing them head on.
it’s important to note that this video was created using pre-release software, and we’ve since resolved these issues and will be updating the video on our website shortly.
the first is that there was a bug that incorrectly reported a viewing location of a previous eclipse (rather than the upcoming one). the second is that we stated the amount of protein for a half cup of almonds rather than the number in imran’s hand. the former is the correct and current behaviour and this too will improve over time.
these issues (and the many more we will find) between now and when customers get devices will be fixed as quickly as we discover them. our Ai architecture is continually evolving, and we will be pushing over the air updates regularly to improve customer experience as part of your subscription.
keep the feedback coming. we’re working hard and moving fast, and most importantly, we're listening.
It's hard to ignore the irony of an AI company posting multiple incorrect results in a pre-recorded and hermetically-sealed video presentation. Perhaps some basic fact-checking could have prevented this from happening? It's this old dark art that journalists do and venture capitalist investors think will go by the wayside. As Sam said in the Discord post "our Ai architecture is continually evolving," so buyer beware whenever this product and service officially ships.
Is Humane AI Pin worth the $699 and $24/month fee? Is the real problem that this presentation was shot with pre-release software or is the underlying AI services flawed? Do you trust AI search results? Only time will tell where this tech is headed, but we will be here at Shacknews to report on AI and other technology news.
Asif Khan posted a new article, Humane says two pre-recorded AI Pin demos had incorrect results due to pre-release software bugs