Humane says two pre-recorded AI Pin demos had incorrect results due to pre-release software bugs

hey everyone. we're so, so humbled by the reaction and we can't wait to share more. there were two issues in the launch video and we’re addressing them head on.

it’s important to note that this video was created using pre-release software, and we’ve since resolved these issues and will be updating the video on our website shortly.

the first is that there was a bug that incorrectly reported a viewing location of a previous eclipse (rather than the upcoming one). the second is that we stated the amount of protein for a half cup of almonds rather than the number in imran’s hand. the former is the correct and current behaviour and this too will improve over time.

these issues (and the many more we will find) between now and when customers get devices will be fixed as quickly as we discover them. our Ai architecture is continually evolving, and we will be pushing over the air updates regularly to improve customer experience as part of your subscription.

keep the feedback coming. we’re working hard and moving fast, and most importantly, we're listening.