Humane AI Pin pre-order guide: Price, subscription & when you can buy Everything you need to know about how and when you can buy a Humane AI Pin.

The Humane AI pin is one of the more fascinating pieces of tech to be revealed in recent memory. It’s essentially a smart device without a screen, instead using light to project information onto a nearby surface (like your hand). During a showcase event today, the team at Humane revealed a slew of new details about the product, including price and subscription information.

Humane AI Pin price

The humane AI Pin will start at $699 USD. There is also a $24/month subscription that will provide access to a T-Mobile-powered wireless network as well as a suite of AI tools, including those from Microsoft and Google.

Humane AI Pin pre-order



Source: Humane AI

The Humane AI Pin will be available for pre-order starting November 16, 2023. It will only be available in the United States at launch.

The new details about the Humane AI Pin came from the November 9 presentation. We got to see the nifty screenless device in action, including its ability to project information onto surfaces and translate spoken language in real time. The manufacturer also demonstrated how simple it is to swap out the magnetic battery, powering all-day use of the AI Pin. Humane AI has also partnered with Tidal to provide access to users at no additional cost.

That’s everything you need to know about the Humane AI Pin if you’re interested in buying one. More details about the product itself can be found on the company’s website. It’s a fascinating device that looks to be taking a unique angle on the growing boom of artificial intelligence. With pre-orders going live soon, it won’t be long until we get a better idea of what demand for the product is looking like. Make Shacknews’ Humane AI Pin topic page your home for more information about the device leading up to its release.