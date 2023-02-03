Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shackpets launches new Latest Pets website on shacknews.com

Our first official mobile app Shackpets is expanding the Latest Pets feed onto the web.
Asif Khan
Shackpets, the first official Shacknews app, is going into its second year with some brand new experiences for users. Today, Shackpets is bringing our Latest Pets feed to the web. 

Screenshot of the Shackpets Latest Pets website that shows a navigation bar on the bottom with a picture of a cat with heart eyes stickers applied.
Shackpets' Latest Pets feed is now on the web!
Source: Latest Pets website

Shacknews.com visitors can all visit the Latest Pets feed on the web without the need to log into the site. While we still believe that the app provides the best experience for cuteness battles, the Latest Pets feed is going to be a great place for more casual users. We have added a paw-shaped button to the top navigation bar on Shacknews.com for quick access to the feed.

Screenshot of the shacknews.com navigation bar that shows the new paw-shaped button for Latest Pets.
Shacknews has added a new paw-shaped button to the top of the site for easy navigation to our new Latest Pets website.
Source: Latest Pets website

In case you missed it, Shackpets shipped some huge updates in celebration of our anniversary last year. The new Sticker Store and in-game Challenges have created a whole new way to play and support Shacknews.

Shackpets is available to download for free on iOS App Store and Google Play. The Latest Pets website is live now and will update with a new adorable animal picture whenever Shackpets users upload to the platform.

