Shackpets launches new Latest Pets website on shacknews.com

Shackpets, the first official Shacknews app, is going into its second year with some brand new experiences for users. Today, Shackpets is bringing our Latest Pets feed to the web.

Shacknews.com visitors can all visit the Latest Pets feed on the web without the need to log into the site. While we still believe that the app provides the best experience for cuteness battles, the Latest Pets feed is going to be a great place for more casual users. We have added a paw-shaped button to the top navigation bar on Shacknews.com for quick access to the feed.

In case you missed it, Shackpets shipped some huge updates in celebration of our anniversary last year. The new Sticker Store and in-game Challenges have created a whole new way to play and support Shacknews.

Shackpets is available to download for free on iOS App Store and Google Play. The Latest Pets website is live now and will update with a new adorable animal picture whenever Shackpets users upload to the platform.