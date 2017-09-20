New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All Stories Tagged: Slightly Mad Studios

Project Cars Review: Bringing Up The Rear

After being hit with several delays, Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios are getting set to release Project Cars. But is it a racing game that will gain the mass appeal others in the category have received over the months? Let's find out in our review.

Project CARS staying in pit road until April 2

The crowdsourced Project CARS needs some extra time in the garage and will not make its previously-issued March 17 release date. The racer will now hit PC on April 2, with console versions coming out of the starting gate a few days later.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola