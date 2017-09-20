Live your cyber life ¼ mile at a time with Fast and Furious Crossroads
The popular movie franchise is coming to consoles and PC thanks to racing veterans Slightly Mad Studios.
The popular movie franchise is coming to consoles and PC thanks to racing veterans Slightly Mad Studios.
CEO Ian Bell details the Mad Box console that's on its way from Slightly Mad Studios.
I live my life a quarter mile at a time. Nothing else matters: not the mortgage, not the store, and not my team. For those ten seconds or less, I'm free. Here's our review of Project Cars 2.
Slightly Mad Studios racing title is getting a sequel, and we get some insight on what's changed and what's new.
Slightly Mad Studios' Ian Bell has confirmed Project Cars won't be coming to the Wii U as the game is "simply too much" for its limited hardware.
It's been less than two months since the original Project Cars was released, but Slightly Mad Studios is already working on the sequel.
After being hit with several delays, Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios are getting set to release Project Cars. But is it a racing game that will gain the mass appeal others in the category have received over the months? Let's find out in our review.
Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios have revealed all of the vehicles we can expect to race with when Project Cars releases later this month.
It's been a long time coming, but Project Cars may finally make its way across the development finish line.
The crowdsourced Project CARS needs some extra time in the garage and will not make its previously-issued March 17 release date. The racer will now hit PC on April 2, with console versions coming out of the starting gate a few days later.