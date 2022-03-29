Bandai Namco ceasing Fast & Furious Crossroads sales in late April 2022 Family wasn't good enough to salvage this pile, so Bandai Namco is pulling the plug on further support and sales for Fast & Furious Crossroads.

Fast & Furious Crossroads was released in August 2020 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC to attempt to coincide with the Fast & Furious 9 film. Unfortunately, it came off as a cash grab and got dragged by critics and players alike. Less than a couple years later, Bandai Namco is ready to stuff the game and move on. It’s announced that in late April 2022, it will cease new sales of Fast & Furious Crossroads.

Bandai Namco made this announcement regarding the continued fate of Fast & Furious Crossroads on the game’s website on March 29, 2022. While players that own the game will still be able to play and redownload it if deleted, no new digital sales of the game will be available on any platform starting on April 29, 2022. Online modes won’t be shut down for the time being.

“If you bought the game digitally it will remain in your library and can be redownloaded in the future,” the announcement reads. “Any DLCs purchased before April 29, 2022 will still be available to use after this date. The game’s online modes will also remain active.”

Critics and fans were a little surprised to find Fast & Furious Crossroads was an arguably shallow and shameless cash-in for the pedigree of racing developer behind it.

Fast & Furious Crossroads was originally announced in December 2019 by Bandai Namco and Codemasters subsidiary developer Slightly Mad Studios. After being postponed, it was eventually released in August 2020 to coincide with advertising for the F9: The Fast Saga film that would come out in June 2021. Despite the veteran racing game chops of Slightly Mad Studios (developers of the Project CARS series), the Fast & Furious Crossroads game was critically panned by critics and fans alike, with the general consensus that it was a short and shallow experience, and arguably a shameless cash-in on the franchise.

With Fast & Furious Crossroads ceasing new sales at the end of April 2022, it looks like Bandai Namco is gearing up to fully sunset this game. It remains to be seen how long online servers will be kept intact, but stay tuned as we continue to follow this topic for further updates and changes.