Project CARS 3 revs up for summer release on PC and consoles Start your engines one more time, as Project CARS 3 approaches the starting line this summer.

There used to be a day where Project CARS was nothing more than a Kickstarter idea. Then users poured in over $5 million in donations and Project CARS has since grown into a full-fledged racing franchise. And on Tuesday, the series' third installment was announced, with Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios revealing Project CARS 3.

Project CARS 3 will offer more to the solo driver than any of its predecessors, adding in an all-new Career Mode. This opens the door for players to earn new cars and upgrades across more than 140 global circuits. And those cars will number in the hundreds, with over 200 unlockable vehicles available to pick up. Each of those cars will have their own customization and personalization options, allowing for users to spruce up their wheels, tires, rims, paint jobs, and more.

Slightly Mad hopes to appeal to the newcomer, as well as the seasoned gearhead, by introducing various novice-friendly features. Among them include a new revamped controller experience that will help new users learn the ins-and-outs of simulation racing. The AI will likewise be spruced up to aim for a more authentic racing experience.

This is going to be a very busy summer for both Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad. This summer will also see the publisher/developer duo release Fast & Furious Crossroads, which is currently slated to release on August 7. While it's not known exactly when Project CARS 3 will release, one would think that it won't be too close to the Fast & Furious Crossroads arrival date, as to avoid cannibalizing one another.

We'll have more on Project CARS 3 as the release date inches closer. In the meantime, look for it to arrive this summer on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.