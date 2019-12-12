Live your cyber life ¼ mile at a time with Fast and Furious Crossroads The popular movie franchise is coming to consoles and PC thanks to racing veterans Slightly Mad Studios.

In an evening where viewers were on the edge of their seats with anticipation to see brand-new game announcements and sneak peaks of next-generation software, Bandai Namco owned the 2019 Game Awards with the reveal of Fast and Furious Crossroads, a new car action game based on the popular superhero movies. Developed by the folks at Slightly Mad Studios, the title is in the hands of racing game royalty, so maybe it can overcome the movie game curse. Bandai Namco also paid Vin Diesel and F&F co-star Michelle Rodriguez to stand on stage and present the reveal trailer, so you must understand that all of this is serious business. Fast and Furious Crossroads will invade consoles and PC in 2020.

This story is developing...