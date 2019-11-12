First Post! November 18, 2019
It's Monday, which means it's the first First Post! of the week.
It's Monday, which means it's the first First Post! of the week.
It's time for your Sunday Edition of Weekend Discussion. That means Monday is coming soon...
It's the weekend! Everyone in the pool.
It's time for your Friday Edition of ER. Get in the pool!
It's time for your First Post! Check it out.
It's time for your helmet-bashing Evening Reading. Check it out!
It's the day after ThomW Day, Shackers. Let's get back to life and back to reality with today's First Post!
It's time for your ThomW Day Edition of Evening Reading, Shacknews. Check it out!
Hey Shackers, it's time for a very special ThomW Day First Post! Get in the pool!
It's time for ER, Shacknews.