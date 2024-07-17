New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 17, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Girlfriend uses Elden Ring lingo

She should have hit him with the "try finger, but hole."

The Russo Bros. may make the next two Avengers movies

"You couldn't live with your own failures, and where did that bring you? Back to me."

50 more days until football

We're so close, you guys.

The journey to College Football 25

It's been a long time coming.

One false move

This would be my biggest fear if I worked at a water park.

Fallout gets 17 Emmy nominations

Well-deserved! Awesome show.

Well F

Me realizing it's only Wednesday

This Deadpool Xbox controller is, um, well...

That thing can't be comfortable to hold.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Maika Monroe looking at a wall of papers and images in Longlegs.

Source: NEON

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola