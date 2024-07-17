Evening Reading - July 17, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Girlfriend uses Elden Ring lingo

This is wholesome gamer content 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/L6R9Ajl0jI — Jules Hardy 🏳️‍🌈 (@itsJulesHardy) July 16, 2024

She should have hit him with the "try finger, but hole."

The Russo Bros. may make the next two Avengers movies

The Russo Brothers are in talks to direct ‘AVENGERS 5’ and ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’



(Source: https://t.co/6NmxfAS42A) pic.twitter.com/O2Zlq5HgvX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 17, 2024

"You couldn't live with your own failures, and where did that bring you? Back to me."

50 more days until football

Exactly 50 days from now: pic.twitter.com/CxNpRxIFaD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2024

We're so close, you guys.

The journey to College Football 25

It's been a long time coming.

One false move

This would be my biggest fear if I worked at a water park.

Fallout gets 17 Emmy nominations

Well-deserved! Awesome show.

Well F

I think the building is giving up. pic.twitter.com/IQR4NfpTeb — Timothy Imholt (@TimothyImholt) July 16, 2024

Me realizing it's only Wednesday

This Deadpool Xbox controller is, um, well...

Make his finest asset yours



Follow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌



Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPb — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

That thing can't be comfortable to hold.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.



Source: NEON

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.