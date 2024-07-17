Evening Reading - July 17, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Yakuza studio Ryu Ga Gotoku will reveal its next game at Tokyo Game Show 2024
- Nintendo reveals Emio – The Smiling Man as a new Famicom Detective Club game
- No Man's Sky Update 5.0 patch notes bring new visuals across the universe
- Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition review: 8-bit is almost enough
- EA Sports FC 25 player roles drastically change the meta
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn review: Keep your powder dry
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Girlfriend uses Elden Ring lingo
This is wholesome gamer content 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/L6R9Ajl0jI— Jules Hardy 🏳️🌈 (@itsJulesHardy) July 16, 2024
She should have hit him with the "try finger, but hole."
The Russo Bros. may make the next two Avengers movies
The Russo Brothers are in talks to direct ‘AVENGERS 5’ and ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 17, 2024
(Source: https://t.co/6NmxfAS42A) pic.twitter.com/O2Zlq5HgvX
"You couldn't live with your own failures, and where did that bring you? Back to me."
50 more days until football
Exactly 50 days from now: pic.twitter.com/CxNpRxIFaD— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2024
We're so close, you guys.
The journey to College Football 25
This is crazy pic.twitter.com/3KvIexjSY2— NC🏎️ (@NC_LH_SEA) July 16, 2024
It's been a long time coming.
One false move
First day at work.— Figen (@TheFigen_) July 16, 2024
pic.twitter.com/Zn0s4w7nmw
This would be my biggest fear if I worked at a water park.
Fallout gets 17 Emmy nominations
Okie dokie!!! pic.twitter.com/S6CNzRfcJF— FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) July 17, 2024
Well-deserved! Awesome show.
Well F
I think the building is giving up. pic.twitter.com/IQR4NfpTeb— Timothy Imholt (@TimothyImholt) July 16, 2024
Me realizing it's only Wednesday
This Deadpool Xbox controller is, um, well...
Make his finest asset yours— Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024
Follow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.
Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPb
That thing can't be comfortable to hold.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
