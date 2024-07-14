New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - July 14, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Sundays are for sudoku. Let's watch Simon solve and teach!

Mark gives us the lowdown on Steam Next Fest

If you had to guess, is Steam Next Fest good for developers?

Chest Day is Best Day

Will's content can be a bit meme-y, but I think this one is a great insight into his workouts. I can never tell though, reckon he's on the gear?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

*smirks*

Hope you all enjoyed the DLC.

Bring back translucent plastic

This was peak design.

Bread dipped in oil?

Give me a whole plate, please.

Look at this garbage

This is absolute dog water. Stop it. Don't use AI for things like this.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled into a perfect circle

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola