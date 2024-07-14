Weekend Discussion - July 14, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Sundays are for sudoku. Let's watch Simon solve and teach!
Mark gives us the lowdown on Steam Next Fest
If you had to guess, is Steam Next Fest good for developers?
Chest Day is Best Day
Will's content can be a bit meme-y, but I think this one is a great insight into his workouts. I can never tell though, reckon he's on the gear?
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
*smirks*
July 10, 2024
Hope you all enjoyed the DLC.
Bring back translucent plastic
ClearViolet pic.twitter.com/WJavnsXQr8— カジコム/kazzycom (@kazzykazycom) July 8, 2024
This was peak design.
Bread dipped in oil?
my sadness disappears when this combination is around pic.twitter.com/a8t9Jl6hau— C 💒 (@churchofysl) July 9, 2024
Give me a whole plate, please.
Look at this garbage
Luma's start and end keyframes are a game changer. With a sequence of keyframes from the original film, we can seamlessly remaster stop motion classics like "Jason and the Argonauts" as modern single-take action scenes. pic.twitter.com/E1zXa4sFRF— Jonathan Fly 👾 (@jonathanfly) July 7, 2024
This is absolute dog water. Stop it. Don't use AI for things like this.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Top of the World - The All-American Rejects
- The Big Jump - The Chemical Brothers
- Stand Up - Pennywise
- Tuned to a Different Station - Dogs
-
