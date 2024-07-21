Weekend Discussion - July 21, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday! We watch puzzles on Sunday. Let's go!

How good were 2000's vibes?

I love this era of tech.

The developer behind Cuffbust answers some questions

This game looks so good.

Shack Together 023

Come and listen to the latest episode of the Shacknews podcast, Shack Together!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I love this song

I do not know the lyrics, though.

Check out this thread on feeling cool in summer

No shirt will make you feel cool on an extremely hot day. However, some materials are better than others. Let's talk about them. 🧵 https://t.co/YihhPH08g6 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2024

This guy is a great follow.

Halo 2, oil on wood

Radar Action - Halo 2

Oil on wood panel, 8”x 10” pic.twitter.com/iYPnNRcbQH — Ryker Woodward (@ArtistRyker) July 16, 2024

I need one of these pieces of art.

Time to boot up my Xbox and download a background

Takes you back, doesn’t it?



Enjoy some sweet nostalgia with the new Xbox 360 Blades dynamic background, available today. pic.twitter.com/AYElkktM9K — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2024

Bring back the blades.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

