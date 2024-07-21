Weekend Discussion - July 21, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Sunday! We watch puzzles on Sunday. Let's go!
How good were 2000's vibes?
I love this era of tech.
The developer behind Cuffbust answers some questions
This game looks so good.
Shack Together 023
Come and listen to the latest episode of the Shacknews podcast, Shack Together!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
I love this song
Niche tweet pic.twitter.com/1KNIrLoV6l— VividVivka 🧡 (@VividVivka) July 18, 2024
I do not know the lyrics, though.
Check out this thread on feeling cool in summer
No shirt will make you feel cool on an extremely hot day. However, some materials are better than others. Let's talk about them. 🧵 https://t.co/YihhPH08g6— derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 17, 2024
This guy is a great follow.
Halo 2, oil on wood
Radar Action - Halo 2— Ryker Woodward (@ArtistRyker) July 16, 2024
Oil on wood panel, 8”x 10” pic.twitter.com/iYPnNRcbQH
I need one of these pieces of art.
Time to boot up my Xbox and download a background
Takes you back, doesn’t it?— Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2024
Enjoy some sweet nostalgia with the new Xbox 360 Blades dynamic background, available today. pic.twitter.com/AYElkktM9K
Bring back the blades.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- The World - The Starting Line
- Daft Punk Is Playing At My House - LCD Soundsystem
- Do What You Want - OK Go
- Band - Girls - Money - TSAR
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- EA Sports College Football 25 review: Homecoming
- Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition review: 8-bit is almost enough
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn review: Keep your powder dry
- Dungeons of Hinterberg review: An itinerary for adventure
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You might also like to check out our other game, Bubbletron! Create a hilarious business idea and see its value.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - July 21, 2024