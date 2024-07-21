New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - July 21, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday! We watch puzzles on Sunday. Let's go!

How good were 2000's vibes?

I love this era of tech.

The developer behind Cuffbust answers some questions

This game looks so good.

Shack Together 023

Come and listen to the latest episode of the Shacknews podcast, Shack Together!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I love this song

I do not know the lyrics, though.

Check out this thread on feeling cool in summer

This guy is a great follow.

Halo 2, oil on wood

I need one of these pieces of art.

Time to boot up my Xbox and download a background

Bring back the blades.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

Sam's ginger cat Rad on the back of a couch

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola