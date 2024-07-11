New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Evening Reading - July 11, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

You have been visited by the white alpaca

Truly a blessed Internet video.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

McAfee and Cole are truly the new King and JR.

Jeffpardy

What is Jeff? Correct!

Mike Tyson is still quite a specimen

What other sports or skill-based games can Mike Tyson dominate in?

A Monkey Ball Controller for Super Monkey Ball?

Who needs AI when you have AiAi?

Trying to help friends get over breakups is tough

I hope that concoction made Ali feel better, but I doubt it.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and his cat Pancho

I would watch a reality TV show just about these two hanging out on the ranch.

Song of the Summer "Not Like Us" sweeping across the nation

The song has been mapped to Guitar Hero.

The organist at Busch played the song during an MLB game.

USA basketball celebrates beating Canada with the song playing over the arena's PA.

And lastly, a goth version for you emo kids.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 11, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

