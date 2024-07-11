Evening Reading - July 11, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

You have been visited by the white alpaca

Truly a blessed Internet video.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Pat McAfee broke Michael Cole lol.



This was gold pic.twitter.com/Y2FnAAZCjk — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 11, 2024

McAfee and Cole are truly the new King and JR.

Jeffpardy

Jeffpardy is still hilarious pic.twitter.com/m0DTMTIS9J — Lauren McKenzie (@TheMcKenziest) July 8, 2024

What is Jeff? Correct!

Mike Tyson is still quite a specimen

What other sports or skill-based games can Mike Tyson dominate in?

A Monkey Ball Controller for Super Monkey Ball?

Here's an update to my DIY Super Monkey Ball controller. Two trailing wheels behind AiAi now move his legs back and forth inside the ball as it rotates.



Music Credit: Thorn In My Side by Eurythmics#Sega #gaming #SuperMonkeyBall #Nintendohttps://t.co/acc7nNgsnn pic.twitter.com/fpdi2zjjD0 — Dr Tom Tilley (@DrTomTilley) July 9, 2024

Who needs AI when you have AiAi?

Trying to help friends get over breakups is tough

I just laughed so hard I cried pic.twitter.com/N7DR8FxcqV — Alyssa 🌻 (@alyssaleann) July 8, 2024

I hope that concoction made Ali feel better, but I doubt it.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and his cat Pancho

Everyone always says they want a Stone Cold Steve Austin Cat Dad Adventures episode. Here’s 9 mins of him with Pancho & Macho! pic.twitter.com/AgjCMnR5L7 — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 9, 2024

I would watch a reality TV show just about these two hanging out on the ranch.

Song of the Summer "Not Like Us" sweeping across the nation

‘Not like us’ on guitar hero is fuccin crazy pic.twitter.com/AhIM2kLy4B — Bloccin Ass Tay (@luckykidtay) July 9, 2024

The song has been mapped to Guitar Hero.

The organist at Busch played the song during an MLB game.

USA Basketball celebrates exhibition win over Canada with “Not Like Us” playing on the Jumbotron! pic.twitter.com/avIQ9j8NFy — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 11, 2024

USA basketball celebrates beating Canada with the song playing over the arena's PA.

not like us by kendrick lamar but it’s goth pic.twitter.com/z2XI7tnCQ3 — boyband 🦇 (@aloneinaboyband) July 8, 2024

And lastly, a goth version for you emo kids.

