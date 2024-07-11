New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA Sports College Football 25 will not launch on PC

EA Sports' highly-anticipated College Football game will only be available on consoles.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
After ten years, EA Sports is finally bringing back its College Football simulator series. College Football 25 launches next week for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but will not be coming to PC.

The official website for EA Sports College Football 25 lists only the modern consoles as pre-order options for the game. Despite Madden NFL making its way to PC in recent years, College Football will not be following suit. If you’re a CFB fan excited to check out the game, you’ll need to own a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Linemen from USC and UCLA at the line of scrimmage.

Source: EA Sports

EA has not shared why it chose to omit PC platforms from CFB 25. While EA Sports College Football 25 won’t be coming to PC, there’s a chance that could change with future installments. If there is strong feedback from players, it’s likely that EA Sports will consider a PC port for future College Football games down the road.

It’s a bummer for PC players that EA Sports College Football 25 won’t be coming to the platform. If you plan on picking up the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll want to bookmark our dedicated topic page for College Football 25, as we’ll be covering the game with guides, videos, and more.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

