EA Sports College Football 25 will not launch on PC EA Sports' highly-anticipated College Football game will only be available on consoles.

After ten years, EA Sports is finally bringing back its College Football simulator series. College Football 25 launches next week for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but will not be coming to PC.

The official website for EA Sports College Football 25 lists only the modern consoles as pre-order options for the game. Despite Madden NFL making its way to PC in recent years, College Football will not be following suit. If you’re a CFB fan excited to check out the game, you’ll need to own a PS5 or Xbox Series X.



EA has not shared why it chose to omit PC platforms from CFB 25. While EA Sports College Football 25 won’t be coming to PC, there’s a chance that could change with future installments. If there is strong feedback from players, it’s likely that EA Sports will consider a PC port for future College Football games down the road.

It’s a bummer for PC players that EA Sports College Football 25 won’t be coming to the platform. If you plan on picking up the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll want to bookmark our dedicated topic page for College Football 25, as we’ll be covering the game with guides, videos, and more.