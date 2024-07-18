Evening Reading - July 18, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Deluxe Set Unboxing #NintendoSwitch #NintendoWorldChampionshipsNES #unboxing pic.twitter.com/VSwVtkDkTc— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 18, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition launch day to those who celebrate
Nintendo bringing back old hotline experts to film this funny video. Now you're playing with power!
EA Sports College Football 25 release night
Ima be playin this all month 😂🎮👊🏿💨🔥 college football fans everywhere happy af pic.twitter.com/TBHb0JsdUq— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 17, 2024
Snoop is playing the game on his Series S.
"Northeast Arkansas Community College has defeated Alabama."— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 17, 2024
These #CFB25 headlines >>> pic.twitter.com/Lil5fB0fBI
Very funny, CBS Sports!
Uh @EACollegeFB25 can we talk about your recruit name generator? pic.twitter.com/TK58H6aHS0— hawkize, a fever fan account (@stillnothawkize) July 16, 2024
Wholesome Elden Ring content
This is wholesome gamer content 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/L6R9Ajl0jI— Jules Hardy 🏳️🌈 (@itsJulesHardy) July 16, 2024
That was a cute little video.
Nardwuar vs. Billie Eilish
Her reaction is priceless, but Nardwuar's pre-interview research is truly unparalleled.
Music is good food
View this post on Instagram
Plop goes the culture, am I right?
please tell whoever did this how much i love them pic.twitter.com/yS9dsxcQDj— kim (@KimmyMonte) July 16, 2024
Call JG Wentworth!
I understand why the first half of "The Death of Slim Shady" features so much hateful speech, but I think Eminem could have achieved the same message without ostracizing so many of his fans.
This is my favorite song on the new Eminem album.
Dogs are great
Sneak 100 pic.twitter.com/KoE1wFRx7O— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) July 18, 2024
What a cutie!
July 17, 2024
I wonder what this little guy is thinking.
Cute— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) July 18, 2024
pic.twitter.com/2WaydldrIq
I would name him Bubba.
That's a precious, sweet dog 🐶💓 pic.twitter.com/1IB0dHDNia— 🐼 (@cutefolders) July 19, 2024
Perfection.
John Stamos gets hilariously trolled by Bob Saget and Brad Williams for having Achondrophobia
July 18, 2024
That was a very funny story.
Rest in peace, Bob Newhart
Bob Newhart taught countless generations of comedians that you could be funny, smart, uncompromising, and still win on your own terms. This is an immeasurable loss.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 19, 2024
The universe is less funny today.
RIP Bob Newhart. Will never forget his touching tribute to Krusty the Clown. pic.twitter.com/Alq80Ke923— Cameron Hill (@CameronHill18) July 18, 2024
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
