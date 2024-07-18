New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 18, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition launch day to those who celebrate

Nintendo bringing back old hotline experts to film this funny video. Now you're playing with power!

EA Sports College Football 25 release night

Snoop is playing the game on his Series S.

Very funny, CBS Sports!

Wholesome Elden Ring content

That was a cute little video.

Nardwuar vs. Billie Eilish

Her reaction is priceless, but Nardwuar's pre-interview research is truly unparalleled.

Music is good food

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @taylorfarts.daily

Plop goes the culture, am I right?

Call JG Wentworth!

I understand why the first half of "The Death of Slim Shady" features so much hateful speech, but I think Eminem could have achieved the same message without ostracizing so many of his fans.

This is my favorite song on the new Eminem album.

Dogs are great

What a cutie!

I wonder what this little guy is thinking.

I would name him Bubba.

Perfection.

John Stamos gets hilariously trolled by Bob Saget and Brad Williams for having Achondrophobia

That was a very funny story.

Rest in peace, Bob Newhart

The universe is less funny today.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 18, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

    July 18, 2024 8:35 PM

    Evening Reading - July 18, 2024

      July 18, 2024 9:32 PM

      Coming of age in the shitty Detroit suburbs in the 2000s meant being an Eminem fan. Not possible to avoid it: everything important in your life was soundtracked by Slim Shady. Your first drink, your first love, your first fight.

Hello, Meet Lola