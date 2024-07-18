Evening Reading - July 18, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition launch day to those who celebrate

Nintendo bringing back old hotline experts to film this funny video. Now you're playing with power!

EA Sports College Football 25 release night

Ima be playin this all month 😂🎮👊🏿💨🔥 college football fans everywhere happy af pic.twitter.com/TBHb0JsdUq — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 17, 2024

Snoop is playing the game on his Series S.

"Northeast Arkansas Community College has defeated Alabama."



These #CFB25 headlines >>> pic.twitter.com/Lil5fB0fBI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 17, 2024

Very funny, CBS Sports!

Uh @EACollegeFB25 can we talk about your recruit name generator? pic.twitter.com/TK58H6aHS0 — hawkize, a fever fan account (@stillnothawkize) July 16, 2024

Wholesome Elden Ring content

This is wholesome gamer content 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/L6R9Ajl0jI — Jules Hardy 🏳️‍🌈 (@itsJulesHardy) July 16, 2024

That was a cute little video.

Nardwuar vs. Billie Eilish

Her reaction is priceless, but Nardwuar's pre-interview research is truly unparalleled.

Music is good food

Plop goes the culture, am I right?

please tell whoever did this how much i love them pic.twitter.com/yS9dsxcQDj — kim (@KimmyMonte) July 16, 2024

Call JG Wentworth!

I understand why the first half of "The Death of Slim Shady" features so much hateful speech, but I think Eminem could have achieved the same message without ostracizing so many of his fans.

This is my favorite song on the new Eminem album.

Dogs are great

Sneak 100 pic.twitter.com/KoE1wFRx7O — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) July 18, 2024

What a cutie!

I wonder what this little guy is thinking.

Cute

pic.twitter.com/2WaydldrIq — out of context dogs (@contextdogs) July 18, 2024

I would name him Bubba.

Perfection.

John Stamos gets hilariously trolled by Bob Saget and Brad Williams for having Achondrophobia

That was a very funny story.

Rest in peace, Bob Newhart

Bob Newhart taught countless generations of comedians that you could be funny, smart, uncompromising, and still win on your own terms. This is an immeasurable loss. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 19, 2024

The universe is less funny today.

RIP Bob Newhart. Will never forget his touching tribute to Krusty the Clown. pic.twitter.com/Alq80Ke923 — Cameron Hill (@CameronHill18) July 18, 2024

