Netflix (NFLX) ended Q2 2024 with 277.65 million subscribers, beating analyst estimates Netflix reported beats on revenue and EPS as well as continuing to grow their subscriber base.

Netflix (NFLX) reported its Q2 2024 earnings results on Thursday, and in that report detailed their growth in subscribers.

Netflix reported a total of 277.65 million subscribers as of Q2 2024, beating analyst expectations of 274.4 million subscribers. This number also represents growth for Netflix’s subscriber base, which is a common theme in their earnings reports. Netflix tends to show subscriber growth, although that growth is slowing down from one quarter to the next.

Here are subscriber numbers dating back to Q2 2023:

Q2 2023: 238.39 million

Q3 2023: 247.15 million

Q4 2023: 260.28 million

Q1 2024: 277.65 million

Netflix also reported that ad supported memberships grew 34 percent from the previous quarter, which would seem to indicate people are willing to sit through advertisements to keep their membership fees down.

