Netflix (NFLX) ended Q2 2024 with 277.65 million subscribers, beating analyst estimates

Netflix reported beats on revenue and EPS as well as continuing to grow their subscriber base.
Bill Lavoy
1

Netflix (NFLX) reported its Q2 2024 earnings results on Thursday, and in that report detailed their growth in subscribers.

Netflix reported a total of 277.65 million subscribers as of Q2 2024, beating analyst expectations of 274.4 million subscribers. This number also represents growth for Netflix’s subscriber base, which is a common theme in their earnings reports. Netflix tends to show subscriber growth, although that growth is slowing down from one quarter to the next.

An image showing Netflix (NFLX) in after-hours trading for July 18, 2024

Here are subscriber numbers dating back to Q2 2023:

  • Q2 2023: 238.39 million
  • Q3 2023: 247.15 million
  • Q4 2023: 260.28 million
  • Q1 2024: 277.65 million

Netflix also reported that ad supported memberships grew 34 percent from the previous quarter, which would seem to indicate people are willing to sit through advertisements to keep their membership fees down.

To follow along with more financial reporting from other companies in the gaming and technology space, stick with Shacknews at our earnings topic.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

