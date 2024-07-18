Halo TV series has been canceled after just two seasons Paramount+ has opted to cancel the Halo TV series while the producers plan to find a new home for the third season.

After a disappointing first season and a starting-to-show-promise second season, the Halo TV show has been canceled by Paramount+.



Source: Paramount+

On July 18, 2024, Variety reported that Paramount+ has canceled the Halo TV series after just two seasons. The report also notes that Xbox, Amblin TV, and 343 Industries will try to get the series to continue via other platforms.

Xbox’s Halo TV series never quite managed to reach the same critical acclaim as PlayStation’s popular TV series, The Last of Us, or Nintendo’s phenomenally successful film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Part of the struggle was always with how the showrunners told the story of Halo and how the iconic characters were handled. Instead of sticking with the source material, the TV series forged its own path, which garnered rather negative responses from fans. For example, Master Chief is never seen without his helmet on in the video games while the TV series had him removing it at every opportunity.

Despite the initial negative reactions, fans were starting to respond positively to the second season. As some pointed out, the show has been canceled before viewers got to spend any meaningful time on Halo, the actual ancient structure the whole series is named after.

If there’s a shred of good news here, it’s that the creators appear to want to continue the production, even if it means shifting to another platform. In the meantime, there’s always Forward Unto Dawn to enjoy.