Evening Reading - July 24, 2024

- Grit & Valor - 1949 is a WWII RTS roguelite with mechs
- Skull and Bones comes to Steam in August 2024
- Apex Legends restores option to purchase Battle Pass via Apex Coins
- Mario + Rabbids director David Soliani leaves Ubisoft
- The Run: Got Next is a 3v3 spiritual successor to NBA Street from former EA devs
- IBM Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
Bigbird gets roasted with a cake
Are you friends even real if they don’t roast you 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SYFZFs1eki— NASR | Adel (@Bigbird_fgc) July 24, 2024
The fun kind of bullying.
Bowie State University is in College Football 25!
Bowie State Bulldogs in College Football 25.— 👑 MarLu (@MarLu_Tha_Kang) July 23, 2024
Make sure y'all search for "MARLUTHAKANG" to use these, as well as the other teams I created 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/6R0zRV1HbE
Can't wait to take my alma mater to a Natty! Also, EA, give me better HBCU representation next year.
Firewalk Studios provides an update on Concord
Thank you to everyone that took part in the #ConcordBeta!— Concord (@PlayConcord) July 24, 2024
Before you officially board the Northstar next month, we wanted to answer some of your most common questions during the beta! pic.twitter.com/b9VFb2FGXn
Thought the Beta was solid. Very curious to see how this does in the live service landscape.
Remember Netflix watch parties on Xbox 360?
Xbox 360 Netflix Party Mode (2009-2011) pic.twitter.com/GKwubYkq7m— Video Game History (@VideoGameHstry) July 23, 2024
Never forget what they took from us.
Nick Cage pillow
Had to get my emotional support pillow after watching Longlegs. pic.twitter.com/EKzvdbydjp— Michael Robinson (@punchbuggyblues) July 23, 2024
Got to get the good furniture out for company.
Timothee Chalamet is playing Bob Dylan in a biopic
Thoughts? I admittedly don't know much about Bob Dylan.
Michael Bay is making a Skibidi Toilet movie
A ‘SKIBIDI TOILET’ movie and TV franchise is in the works from Michael Bay.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2024
(Source: https://t.co/uPWgJPdayE) pic.twitter.com/ZgoGE0KeU5
The world is beyond parody.
The perfect Venn Diagram
July 23, 2024
Miles.
