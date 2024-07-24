New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 24, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Bigbird gets roasted with a cake

The fun kind of bullying.

Bowie State University is in College Football 25!

Can't wait to take my alma mater to a Natty! Also, EA, give me better HBCU representation next year.

Firewalk Studios provides an update on Concord

Thought the Beta was solid. Very curious to see how this does in the live service landscape.

Remember Netflix watch parties on Xbox 360?

Never forget what they took from us.

Nick Cage pillow

Got to get the good furniture out for company.

Timothee Chalamet is playing Bob Dylan in a biopic

Thoughts? I admittedly don't know much about Bob Dylan.

Michael Bay is making a Skibidi Toilet movie

The world is beyond parody.

The perfect Venn Diagram

Miles.

Daisy edgar-Jones and Glenn Powell in Twisters.
We need some tornado-related prompts in Bubbletron.
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

