Evening Reading - July 24, 2024

Bigbird gets roasted with a cake

Are you friends even real if they don’t roast you 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SYFZFs1eki — NASR | Adel (@Bigbird_fgc) July 24, 2024

The fun kind of bullying.

Bowie State University is in College Football 25!

Bowie State Bulldogs in College Football 25.



Make sure y'all search for "MARLUTHAKANG" to use these, as well as the other teams I created 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/6R0zRV1HbE — 👑 MarLu (@MarLu_Tha_Kang) July 23, 2024

Can't wait to take my alma mater to a Natty! Also, EA, give me better HBCU representation next year.

Firewalk Studios provides an update on Concord

Thank you to everyone that took part in the #ConcordBeta!



Before you officially board the Northstar next month, we wanted to answer some of your most common questions during the beta! pic.twitter.com/b9VFb2FGXn — Concord (@PlayConcord) July 24, 2024

Thought the Beta was solid. Very curious to see how this does in the live service landscape.

Remember Netflix watch parties on Xbox 360?

Xbox 360 Netflix Party Mode (2009-2011) pic.twitter.com/GKwubYkq7m — Video Game History (@VideoGameHstry) July 23, 2024

Never forget what they took from us.

Nick Cage pillow

Had to get my emotional support pillow after watching Longlegs. pic.twitter.com/EKzvdbydjp — Michael Robinson (@punchbuggyblues) July 23, 2024

Got to get the good furniture out for company.

Timothee Chalamet is playing Bob Dylan in a biopic

Thoughts? I admittedly don't know much about Bob Dylan.

Michael Bay is making a Skibidi Toilet movie

A ‘SKIBIDI TOILET’ movie and TV franchise is in the works from Michael Bay.



(Source: https://t.co/uPWgJPdayE) pic.twitter.com/ZgoGE0KeU5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2024

The world is beyond parody.

The perfect Venn Diagram

Miles.

