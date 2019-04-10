Shackstream: Risk of Rain 2 stream and giveaway
I've got a brand-spanking new copy of Risk of Rain 2 for the Switch and a couple of steam keys to give out during the livestream.
I've got a brand-spanking new copy of Risk of Rain 2 for the Switch and a couple of steam keys to give out during the livestream.
Risk of Rain 2, developed by Hopoo Games and published by Gearbox Publishing, is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch this summer.
Hopoo Games has formally revealed Rex, a new Risk of Rain 2 character that blends organics and robotics into a hybrid robot/plant survivor.
Find out how the Rusted Key in Risk of Rain 2 works, including how to find its corresponding Rusty Lockbox and claim the loot inside.
The latest Risk of Rain 2 Early Access patch build #3830295 updates the game with 10 new language options offering full localization support.
Risk of Rain 2 has sold over 1 million units since hitting Steam Early Access a month ago.
Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing have released the Risk of Rain 2 early access roadmap detailing a schedule of new items, artifacts, survivors, bosses, levels, and more.
Chase hermit crabs off the edge of the map to complete the Demon and the Crabs challenge and earn the Gesture of the Drowned in Risk of Rain 2.
The popular Ukulele item returns in Risk of Rain 2, offering a powerful buff to help players take out large groups of enemies.
Survivors have to track down a number of Lunar items in order complete the Moon Worshipper challenge in Risk of Rain 2.