Risk of Rain 2 celebrates two years with the return of Bandit

It's been two years since Risk of Rain 2 debuted on Steam Early Access and for the two-year anniversary update, the Bandit is coming back.
Ozzie Mejia
3

It's been two years since Risk of Rain 2 first hit Steam Early Access. While the sequel has been a fun ride for developer Hopoo Games, nobody ever truly forgets their first time. That's why the studio has something special lined up for Risk of Rain 2's second anniversary update.

The new Risk of Rain 2 anniversary update is bringing back the original Bandit from the first game. This is a whole new world he's stepping into, so he's bringing along a fresh arsenal that includes a shotgun, dagger, and smoke bombs. Players can also expect to find additional skill variants for the Commando, MUL-T, REX, Captain, Loader, and Mercenary. To make them easier to try out, all characters can now utilize three skill variants.

Even if you think you've seen everything in Risk of Rain 2, you may want to consider going back. The game's final stage has been rebuilt from the ground up for this update. Players can expect to find new objectives, challenges, and more. The update will also feature new items, updates to the logbook, various quality of life improvements, and the arrival of the legendary Grandparent boss.

All of this adds to what's already a solid Risk of Rain 2 experience. The game went 1.0 back in August and has been seeing frequent updates even after it exited Steam Early Access. The game has sold four million copies on PC since its Early Access debut. Add that to the game's sales on consoles and it makes for a pretty successful outing from Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing.

Risk of Rain 2's two-year anniversary update is now live on PC. Look for it to come to consoles and Google Stadia at a later date. You can find the full patch notes on the Risk of Rain 2 Steam page.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 25, 2021 8:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Risk of Rain 2 celebrates two years with the return of Bandit

    • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 25, 2021 9:11 AM

      quality game

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 25, 2021 11:50 AM

      I would like to like the sequel more, but I can't get the level flow down. How much should I be traveling, fighting, grinding for money/items? Should I go to boss now? OH GOD BOSS KILLED ME because I only have 3 items.

      • Stimpak Chopra mercury mega
        reply
        March 25, 2021 11:55 AM

        Depends on the character. General rule is head straight for the teleporter and buy what you can on the way but with item-dependent classes like commando I like to make sure that I get at least one "good" item first.

