Risk of Rain 2 celebrates two years with the return of Bandit It's been two years since Risk of Rain 2 debuted on Steam Early Access and for the two-year anniversary update, the Bandit is coming back.

It's been two years since Risk of Rain 2 first hit Steam Early Access. While the sequel has been a fun ride for developer Hopoo Games, nobody ever truly forgets their first time. That's why the studio has something special lined up for Risk of Rain 2's second anniversary update.

The new Risk of Rain 2 anniversary update is bringing back the original Bandit from the first game. This is a whole new world he's stepping into, so he's bringing along a fresh arsenal that includes a shotgun, dagger, and smoke bombs. Players can also expect to find additional skill variants for the Commando, MUL-T, REX, Captain, Loader, and Mercenary. To make them easier to try out, all characters can now utilize three skill variants.

Even if you think you've seen everything in Risk of Rain 2, you may want to consider going back. The game's final stage has been rebuilt from the ground up for this update. Players can expect to find new objectives, challenges, and more. The update will also feature new items, updates to the logbook, various quality of life improvements, and the arrival of the legendary Grandparent boss.

All of this adds to what's already a solid Risk of Rain 2 experience. The game went 1.0 back in August and has been seeing frequent updates even after it exited Steam Early Access. The game has sold four million copies on PC since its Early Access debut. Add that to the game's sales on consoles and it makes for a pretty successful outing from Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing.

Risk of Rain 2's two-year anniversary update is now live on PC. Look for it to come to consoles and Google Stadia at a later date. You can find the full patch notes on the Risk of Rain 2 Steam page.