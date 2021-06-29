Risk of Rain 2 receives update in celebration of its second anniversary Released for the PC version back in March, console owners of Risk of Rain 2 can now get their hands on the second-anniversary update.

A few months after its initial launch on PC, the second-anniversary update for Risk of Rain 2 is now available for owners of the console versions of the game. The update includes the return of Bandit from the original game as well as all-new boss Grandparent and much more. The update is also planned for release on Nintendo Switch soon.

“The Anniversary Update is a huge ‘thank you’ for our fans who have been with us since the beginning as well as an opportunity to revisit a lot of the things we couldn’t finish up for the official launch,” said Paul Morse and Duncan Drummond, co-founders of Hopoo Games. “We have a lot of exciting things coming and we can’t wait to share more with you soon.”

Here’s what’s included in the anniversary update:

Bandit and a New Boss! The fan-favorite classic returns from the first Risk of Rain with a new bag of tricks! Armed with a shotgun, dagger and smoke bombs, the Bandit stabs, blasts and slashes with the best of them – but can they withstand the might of the legendary Grandparent?

Character and Stage Updates: More skill variants mean that every character now sports three variant skills, with additional gameplay enhancements for Commando, MUL-T, REX, Captain, Loader, and Mercenary.

New Stackable Items: Constantly cut nearby enemies with a slow spinning ball of death, or take an egg and receive healing when you’re attacked – just two of the latest additions in the game’s arsenal of more than 115 items. New challenges and unlockable skill variants add new strategic potential, while new lore entries flesh out the universe of Risk of Rain 2.

Largest Logbook Update Ever: Browse past runs and lifetime player stats - like favorite survivors, progress to completion, and favorite equipment - in the Logbook alongside 88 new lore entries.

Quality of Life Improvements: New items, new challenges, bug fixes, performance optimizations, improved AI pathing, and more!

The full patch notes for the update can be read here. Owners of the PS5 or Xbox Series consoles can also play the new Risk of Rain 2 update via backwards compatibility. Google Stadia players also have access to the update as well.