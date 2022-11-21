Gearbox acquires Risk of Rain IP & teases new project with Hopoo Games While Gearbox isn't acquiring Hopoo Games in addition to the Risk of Rain IP, Gearbox teased it is working with Hopoo on a new project.

Risk of Rain and Risk of Rain 2 have garnered quite a bit of love and praise over the last few years as solid roguelike platformers under the development of Hopoo Games and the publishing of Gearbox Entertainment, but it seems the reins will be entirely in Gearbox’s hands going forward. Gearbox Entertainment just announced that it has acquired the Risk of Rain IP fully from Hopoo Games, and while it hasn’t acquired the Hopoo studio itself, both groups confirmed they are working on a new project together.

The announcement of Risk of Rain’s full ownership changing hands was announced on the Risk of Rain Twitter, as well as in recent financial reporting from the Embracer Group.

“After years of passionate publishing work on Risk of Rain 2, we have developed a deep love and respect for the IP,” Gearbox wrote in its statement. “We are eager to prove ourselves as worthy custodians by continuing to bring you world-class content and ensuring a bright future for this genre-leading franchise.”

Gearbox seems to have only acquired the IP for Risk of Rain, but it will still work with developer Hopoo Games on a new, unannounced project.

Source: Twitter

Gearbox goes on to tease some details about not only what comes next for Risk of Rain, but also what’s happening with it and Hopoo Games:

“We’re working hard to bring Risk of Rain 2’s Survivors of the Void DLC to consoles," Gearbox continued. "We also can’t wait to share more details soon about a very special passion project that we’re working together on with our great friends at Hopoo. It’s a true love letter to the community.”

Hopoo Games would go on to confirm that Risk of Rain fans should be excited for what’s ahead.

Risk of Rain 2 was an absolute blast when it came out in 2020, earning high praise from players and critics, as well as high marks in our Shacknews review. With that in mind, stay tuned for what’s around the corner in the Risk of Rain franchise and the unannounced upcoming project from Hopoo and Gearbox.