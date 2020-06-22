Risk of Rain 2's Artifacts 2.0 update comes to consoles this week Risk of Rain 2 players on console won't have to wait much longer for the Artifacts 2.0 update. It's coming to their platforms later this week.

It wasn't that long ago that Hopoo Games released the big Artifacts 2.0 update for the PC version of Risk of Rain 2. It was one of the game's biggest updates so far, with Hopoo and Gearbox Publishing looking to progress further in its 2020 roadmap. But what about the console versions of the loot hunter? Those players will be happy to hear that they're finally set to get the Artifacts 2.0 update this week.

As noted when the PC version released, the Artifacts 2.0 update adds new objects that change up the gameplay in different ways, be they fun or challenging. Players can unlock these Artifacts by completing various in-game challenges.

On top of that, Sky Meadow is returning as the game's fifth stage. The Sky Meadow stage is coming back with different monster types, adding a fresh element of challenge. If that's not enough, a hidden boss battle will also be placed somewhere in the level for anyone brave enough to tackle it. In addition to Artifacts and the returning Sky Meadow stage, players can find fresh skill variants for the Hunter, Engineer, and Acrid, as well as new equipment and items. That includes a strange Lunar Item that players can track down.

The stage is now set for Risk of Rain 2's future. This coming fall season will see the game receive a new Survivor, along with its final stage and final boss. Players can also look forward to new items and equipment, along with whatever surprises the dev team has in mind. We'll have more information on this update as the time draws closer.

Those waiting to try out Risk of Rain 2's Artifacts 2.0 update won't have to wait much longer. It goes live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this Tuesday following a round of maintenance.