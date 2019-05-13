Rage 2: TerrorMania expansion gets November release date
Rage 2 is getting a second expansion that extends spooky season all the way past October.
Rage 2 is getting a second expansion that extends spooky season all the way past October.
Rage 2 is set to receive its first major expansion pack when the Rise of the Ghosts DLC arrives in just two short weeks.
The Xbox Super Games Sale is now live and includes titles like Rage 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and A Way Out.
Less than a month after release, Bethesda announces it new expansion for Rage 2.
Is the wasteland worth revisiting? We revisit the Shacknews review for Rage 2 and pair it with reviews from all over the gaming world in this latest edition of Final Score.
The latest hotfix for Rage 2 pulls the controversial Denuvo DRM from the recently released id Software and Avalanche Studios game.
Now declaring this podcast's candidacy for all future Bubsy Video Game Titling Meetings. You could've called it literally anything. What is this?
Rage 2 takes a jab at Elon Musk with Elton Tusk's Secret Bunker mission.
Learn how to find all of the Rage 2 Ark locations and unlock all the various weapons and abilities in Walker's arsenal.
Learn how to get your hands on the BFG 9000 in Rage 2 with the Digital Deluxe Edition.