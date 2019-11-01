Rage 2: TerrorMania expansion gets November release date Rage 2 is getting a second expansion that extends spooky season all the way past October.

Rage 2 is welcoming its second expansion with the introduction of Rage 2: TerrorMania. Just because Halloween has passed, that doesn't mean there isn't still time to celebrate some seriously spooky action.

Descend into the alternate reality of the game's wastelands, the Deadlands, when Rage 2: TerrorMania debuts later this month on consoles and PC.

"When some hapless Goons tear open a gateway to an alternate dimension called the Deadlands, it’s up to Ranger Walker to find a way to close it before the inhabitants of that creepy world make their way into the real world. You’ll explore the warped versions of familiar locations like Wellspring (Hellspring) and Overgrown City (Overbone City), as well as new areas like the Floating Islands and the Hospital as you track down fragments of the shattered NecroDisc in an effort to shut the gate for good," the official synopsis explains.

In addition to heading to the Deadlands, you'll fight against the Army of the Dead, a new undead squad of enemies that would like nothing more than to see you dead and underfoot. These include factions like the River Hogs, Immortal Shrouded, and Abadon Muties. There's also the new weapon, the Sword of Transitus. It's capable of some pretty awesome stuff, including unleashing arcs of power that can devastate your enemies.

The expansion will cost $5 of in-game currency and $17.50 for the deluxe version. The TerrorMania expansion will also be free to anyone who already purchased the deluxe edition. The Digital Deluxe Upgrade comes with both the TerrorMania expansion, Cult of the Death God mission.

Are you going to be jumping back into Rage 2 with all the other games out on the horizon right now?