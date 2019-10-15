Riot Games' FPS 'Project A' allegedly called Valorant, screens leaked
New details have been revealed about Riot Games' FPS game 'Project A.' It could officially be called Valorant and an early character select screen has been leaked.
New details have been revealed about Riot Games' FPS game 'Project A.' It could officially be called Valorant and an early character select screen has been leaked.
Project A, a yet-to-be-named game, is a first-person shooter being developed by Riot Games, makers of League of Legends.