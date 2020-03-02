Valorant, Riot's new FPS, is coming this summer Riot's Project A now has a name, but more than that, Valorant also has a release window. It's set to release this summer!

Late last year, we learned that Riot Games had a lot of games on its plate. Among the titles on the League of Legends developer's docket was a 5v5 first-person shooter, similar to Valve's Counter-Strike and Blizzard's Overwatch, that was only known as Project A. Late Sunday evening, Riot officially pulled the curtain back on Project A, showing off first gameplay footage for the newly-dubbed Valorant. It's also coming sooner than some might think, with a Summer 2020 release window attached.

As the clock struck midnight on the west coast, Riot unveiled a short, roughly three-minute internal developer playtest of Valorant on the game's new YouTube channel. The footage reveals what appears to be an amalgamation of Valve and Blizzard's flagship shooters. Players can see a mixture of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's gunplay and user interface and Overwatch's focus on characters and signature abilities. On top of shotguns and sniper rifles, players were witness to various special abilities, such a super jump, a harmful area-of-effect fog, and gadgets that offered a bird's-eye view of the surrounding area. The objective looked to be similar to Counter-Strike's typical gameplay, with one team on offense looking to defuse a "spike" and the other team on defense seeking to stop them.

Лето 2020 pic.twitter.com/A7BnCpGhFV — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 2, 2020

Information about Valorant first began trickling in over the weekend, with esports guru Rod "Slasher" Breslau observing on Twitter that Riot had activated Twitter and Twitch accounts tied to the game's new moniker. This was followed shortly by Breslau pointing to a leak from IGN that showed off some of the game's early screenshots.

Even with the name change, very little is known about Valorant. When first announced back in October, Riot called it a "character-based tactical shooter set in a near-future Earth," indicating that it will be totally separate from the League of Legends franchise. Among the unknowns are the platforms that the game will be gracing, though one assumes that it will hit PC on day one. We'll have more information on the former Project A as it comes in, but in the meantime, check out the all-new Valorant website.