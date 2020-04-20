ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational kicks off this week If you're looking for some sweet Valorant competition this week, ESPN is hosting an Esports Invitational with the help of HyperX.

As more and more players get in on the hype of Valorant, so grows the presence of competitive events around Riot’s new first-person shooter. If you’re looking for a good one to watch, you can’t go wrong with the ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational, which kicks off today and runs through the beginning of this week.

ESPN announced the ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational in partnership with HyperX on April 20, 2020. Starting today, 8 teams will throw down in a competitive gauntlet to prove who’s the best of the bunch. Among the many teams are notable players like Lucas "Mendo" Hakansson, Coby "dizzy" Meadows, Marcus “Dyrus” Hill, Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng, and Braxton “Brax” Pierce to name a few. The action is set to start at 12:30PM PT / 3:30PM ET on April 20, 2020 via the ESPN Esports channel, which can also be seen below.

Watch live video from ESPN Esports on www.twitch.tv

Want to know what’s going on and when? You can check out the entire bracket of players and teams, and the schedule of match-ups below.

ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational Teams

Team Mirage: Brax, Ska, AZK, n0thing, Hiko, Skadoodle

Team Battlegrounds: Vegas, Venerated, Valliate, YaBoiDre, Sharky, 7Teen

Team Llama: Psalm, thwifo, joseph, highsky, Xxi

Team Six: Canadian, Rampy, Thinkingnade, Nvk, Necrox

Team Canyon: Aceu, Dizzy, Mendo, Kellar, Syncdez

Team Rift: Dyrus, Xmithie, Siphtur, Doublelift, Imaqtpie

ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational Schedule (All times ET)

Monday, April 20 (Group A round-robin)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Esports VALORANT Invitational preshow

4:10 p.m.: Team Mirage vs. Team Six

5:30 p.m.: Team Rift vs. Team Heroes

6:55 p.m.: Team Mirage vs. Team Heroes

8:15 p.m.: Team Rift vs. Team Mirage

9:35 p.m.: Team Six vs. Team Rift

10:50 p.m.: Team Six vs. Team Heroes

Tuesday, April 21 (Group B round-robin)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Esports VALORANT Invitational preshow

4:10 p.m.: Team Dev vs. Team Canyon

5:30 p.m.: Team Llama vs. Team Battlegrounds

6:55 p.m.: Team Dev vs. Team Llama

8:15 p.m.: Team Dev vs. Team Battlegrounds

9:35 p.m.: Team Battlegrounds vs. Team Canyon

10:50 p.m.: Team Llama vs. Team Canyon

Wednesday, April 22 (semifinals and finals)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Esports VALORANT Invitational preshow

4:10 p.m.: Semifinals, first matchup

5:30 p.m.: Semifinals, second matchup

6:55 p.m.: Finals, Game 1

8:15 p.m.: Finals, Game 2

9:35 p.m.: Finals, Game 3 (if needed)

If you want to see all of the action, be sure to stay tuned to the ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational through this week to see which team does it best. Of course, if you’re still looking for Valorant beta access, this is also an opportunity to score a beta key drop, so make sure you know how to sign up for the Valorant beta and how to link your Riot Account to Twitch.