Valorant update 0.47 patch notes address the Raze in the room Valorant's update 0.47 aims to balance out some overpowered elements in the closed beta, such as the character Raze and some tough-to-conquer walls. Check out the patch notes here.

Valorant’s closed beta has been going for a little bit now and overpowered elements have reared their ugly head. Luckily the Valorant update 0.47 patch notes are here and they bring much needed relief if you’ve felt oppressed by the character Raze's rockets and bombs. The explosive powerhouse is getting a nerf alongside a number of other changes and balances in this patch.

Valorant update 0.47 dropped via the Valorant Twitter and blog on April 21, 2020. The largest thing hit by them is Raze, whose Painted Shells clusterbombs and Showstopper rocket launcher have been an overbearing threat in nearly all situations, but Raze isn’t the only thing addressed this patch. If you’ve had issues making any leeway on Sage’s Barrier, knives are about the be the high-risk ticket to breaking through. Meanwhile, the Slow Orb has caught some buffs to keep players from just hopping right through it while also giving them the option to slow walk and crouch to be stealthy through the slow. This comes alongside some quality-of-life updates and bug fixes to keep the game moving in the right direction.

Valorant update 0.47 patch notes

Raze's Painted Shells and Showstopper rocket launcher have taken some nerfs to give players an opportunity to respond to her in Valorant update 0.47.

You can see the entirety of the Valorant 0.47 patch notes just below. Bear in mind that the official patch includes fixes such as the hotfix to Cypher’s camera gun exploit.

Gameplay and Balance

Melee damage

Melee attacks now inflict double the damage per hit to destructibles, including

Sage’s Barrier

Haven’s metal double doors

Raze

Reduced Paint Shells from 2 to 1

Paint Shells now have a kill reset, requiring players to get 2 kills to refresh cooldown

Tuned and adjusted audio for Paint Shells, Blast Pack, and Showstopper so that they’ll be easier to hear in hectic scenarios

Fixed an edge case where the secondary cluster of Paint Shells would explode quicker than intended. They now have a minimum duration before exploding.

Sage

Slow Orb now also slows the air speed of players in the zone

Players can now walk through the Slow Orb without making noise

Map Updates

Several exploits fixed on Bind, Haven, and Split

Split: Orb moved from B Mid to B Main

Quality of Life

Reduced outbound network traffic from client for players running at high frames-per-second

Some ISPs and network setups were throttling game traffic, impacting gameplay by causing large spikes in network latency as FPS increased.

No impact to gameplay / responsiveness

Bug Fixes

Fixed a rare server crash caused by packets occasionally being corrupted by some players’ networks

Cypher’s Spycam can no longer use weapons

Fixed a bug where footstep audible range would sometimes not appear on the minimap

That covers Valorant 0.47. If you need a hand figuring out anything in the game, be sure to check out our growing wealth of Valorant guides and walkthroughs for any burning questions or needs you have in keeping your game at its sharpest.