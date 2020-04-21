Valorant update 0.47 patch notes address the Raze in the room
Valorant's update 0.47 aims to balance out some overpowered elements in the closed beta, such as the character Raze and some tough-to-conquer walls. Check out the patch notes here.
Valorant’s closed beta has been going for a little bit now and overpowered elements have reared their ugly head. Luckily the Valorant update 0.47 patch notes are here and they bring much needed relief if you’ve felt oppressed by the character Raze's rockets and bombs. The explosive powerhouse is getting a nerf alongside a number of other changes and balances in this patch.
Valorant update 0.47 dropped via the Valorant Twitter and blog on April 21, 2020. The largest thing hit by them is Raze, whose Painted Shells clusterbombs and Showstopper rocket launcher have been an overbearing threat in nearly all situations, but Raze isn’t the only thing addressed this patch. If you’ve had issues making any leeway on Sage’s Barrier, knives are about the be the high-risk ticket to breaking through. Meanwhile, the Slow Orb has caught some buffs to keep players from just hopping right through it while also giving them the option to slow walk and crouch to be stealthy through the slow. This comes alongside some quality-of-life updates and bug fixes to keep the game moving in the right direction.
Valorant update 0.47 patch notes
You can see the entirety of the Valorant 0.47 patch notes just below. Bear in mind that the official patch includes fixes such as the hotfix to Cypher’s camera gun exploit.
Gameplay and Balance
Melee damage
- Melee attacks now inflict double the damage per hit to destructibles, including
- Sage’s Barrier
- Haven’s metal double doors
Raze
- Reduced Paint Shells from 2 to 1
- Paint Shells now have a kill reset, requiring players to get 2 kills to refresh cooldown
- Tuned and adjusted audio for Paint Shells, Blast Pack, and Showstopper so that they’ll be easier to hear in hectic scenarios
- Fixed an edge case where the secondary cluster of Paint Shells would explode quicker than intended. They now have a minimum duration before exploding.
Sage
- Slow Orb now also slows the air speed of players in the zone
- Players can now walk through the Slow Orb without making noise
Map Updates
- Several exploits fixed on Bind, Haven, and Split
- Split: Orb moved from B Mid to B Main
Quality of Life
- Reduced outbound network traffic from client for players running at high frames-per-second
- Some ISPs and network setups were throttling game traffic, impacting gameplay by causing large spikes in network latency as FPS increased.
- No impact to gameplay / responsiveness
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare server crash caused by packets occasionally being corrupted by some players’ networks
- Cypher’s Spycam can no longer use weapons
- Fixed a bug where footstep audible range would sometimes not appear on the minimap
That covers Valorant 0.47. If you need a hand figuring out anything in the game, be sure to check out our growing wealth of Valorant guides and walkthroughs for any burning questions or needs you have in keeping your game at its sharpest.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Valorant update 0.47 patch notes address the Raze in the room