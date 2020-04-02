Valorant Jett character reveal shows off the wind-bending agent In Valorant's latest character reveal, we got a showcase of the windy abilities of South Korean operative Jett.

Riot Games has shown off another character for Valorant, and this time we got a look at the wind-bending South Korean agent, Jett. Though we’ve seen Jett nearly since the beginning of Valorant teasers, this is the first in-depth look we’ve had at what she can do, and what she can do is looking fun.

Riot Games revealed Jett and some of her abilities on the Valorant Twitter on April 2, 2020. From the looks of things, Jett is looking to be another aggressive option for players, but a bit more tricky than the more straightforward Phoenix. Jett has wind powers that allow her to traverse the map in unique ways. She can use her wind powers to boost her jumps and reach shooting points otherwise unattainable by other characters or dodge to the side quickly to avoid incoming fire. Jett can also throw a projectile that creates a flurry of wind to damage players and obscure their vision. You can check it all out in action in the video below.

Jett is the fifth character be shown off so far as of this writing, with other characters such as the defensive healer Sage, recon/sniper Sova, poisonous Viper, and fire-wielding Phoenix having preceeded her. She’s also likely the last of the characters to be revealed ahead of Valorant’s upcoming closed beta, which starts on April 7, 2020.

It’s unknown if further characters will be available in the beta or not at this time, but rumors had also been floating around that content creators and esports pros had been invited to partake in a gameplay session for broadcast by Twitch (as shared by esports consultant and analyst Rod “Slasher” Breslau). This has since been confirmed for Twitch Rivals and will air on April 3, 2020 while players will be able to earn beta keys on April 7.

With so much to look forward to regarding Riot Games’ upcoming hero shooter, be sure to check out our guide and breakdown of all the Valorant characters, skills, and details revealed so far.