Raze - Valorant Agent skills, strategy, & counter Get all the information you need to best handle Valorant's explosive Agent Raze in our handy guide.

Valorant is full of over-the-top characters, but among them, Raze might be considered the loudest. That’s quite literal because she has all of the explosives necessary to level a warehouse, let alone a playing field. Having come into the Valorant closed beta as its newest member when things kicked off, Raze has quickly made her point known as a strong force on any team’s offense. We have what you need to know about playing with her or against her right here in this guide.

Raze - Valorant Agent Skills

Got enemies that won't come out? Send the Boom Bot to chase them or the Blast Pack to launch them out of hiding.

Blast Pack (Q) - Instantly throw a Blast Pack that will stick to the surfaces. Re-Use the ability after deployment to detonate, damaging and moving anything hit.

Boom Bot (E) - Equip a Boom Bot. Fire will deploy the bot, causing it to travel in a straight line on the ground, bouncing off walls. The Boom Bot will lock on to any enemies in its frontal cone and chase them, exploding for heavy damage if it reaches them.

Signature: Paint Shells (C) - Equip a cluster grenade. Fire to throw the grenade, which does damage and creates sub-munitions, each doing damage to anyone in their range.

Ultimate: Showstopper (X) - Equip a rocket launcher. Fire shoots a rocket that does massive area damage on contact with anything.

Raze strategy

Raze's Showstopper is widely considered to be the best offensive ultimate in the game right now.

Be aware of ally and personal proximity, work in wide and/or controlled space.

Use Blast Pack or Paint Shells to disengage.

Practice and make good use of the dangerous Showstopper rocket launcher

Utilize teammate slow abilities and recon to catch targets in explosives easier.

As the explosive Agent of Valorant, Raze is best utilized where she has a lot of room to work or can hold down certain areas without catching allies in the blast zone. Her abilities are nearly all explosive area-of-effect splash damage, so seeing or knowing where foes are and trying to catch as many of them in range of her abilities as possible is key. If she gets into trouble, the Paint Shells and Blast Pack might be good for a disengage. The Blast Pack will push foes away, deterring their chase if it hits and the cluster grenade from Paint Shells can cover a wide swath of area in damage.

Raze has one of the most dangerous ultimates in the game in the Showstopper rocket launcher. If you have good aim, it’s almost always a guaranteed kill, and sometimes more than one if you’re good and/or lucky. Try to get to a high place to get it ready where you’ll be able to see enemies pretty much no matter where they come from so you can put that rocket right next to them. Sova or Cypher will be great synergy for Raze if they can guide you to where opponents are or will be coming from. Just as well, characters with slowing abillities like Cypher or Sage can also make it easy for Raze to line up kills.

Like any explosive, Showstopper will kill around corners. Just try not to be baited into firing and missing by an opponent like Jett or Omen clearly looking for you to fire before fleeing from the zone of impact. Also, if you’re keeping overwatch to blow targets up with Raze, just be weary of an Omen ultimate allowing him to teleport in behind you and ruining everything before you have your moment to shine.

Raze counters

Beware being caught off guard or pressured into mistakes by a teleporting Omen.

Omen

Jett

Breach

As should be expected of an explosive expert, Raze is best when she has the room to work. As such, denying her space is probably the best Raze counter. Her explosives can do damage to both her and her teammates after all, a pressured Raze is a crippled Raze. As such, characters like Breach, who can stun and disorient her and allow teammates to move in for a close kill are going to be a problem to her game. Gap closers are also going to be good for pressuring Raze. As such, if a Jett or Omen knows where Raze is, they can use their wind and teleport abilities respectively to move in on her hard and fast.

In the case of a truly panicked Raze, she might throw explosives to try to take you down with her. In that case, Omen might be the best bet, considering his ultimate teleport allows him some invincibility for a few seconds. If a Raze dies to take you with her, that’s an even trade, but if a Raze dies trying to take you with her and failing, that’s even better.

That’s everything you should need to know about how to play Valorant’s explosives Agent, Raze. Be sure to check out our other Valorant coverage and guides for more tips and helpful information on the game, including our full list of Valorant characters, details, and abilities.