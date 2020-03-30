Valorant characters, abilities, and details Riot Games' new hero shooter is coming soon. Not sure who you're going to main in Valorant yet? We've got the details of every character revealed so far gathered in one place for you.

With Riot Games’ Project Ares taking on the formal name of Valorant, the new hero shooter is set to show up this coming Summer 2020. With it comes a whole new Riot Games title featuring what is supposed to be a fine mix of tactical and hero shooter gameplay. That of course means each character is going to be able to do very different things, so if you’re wondering who you should eye as your first main, we’ve got the details for you right here.

Valorant characters, abilities, and details

With every hero shooter comes the question of what’s available, who can do what, and what you should play. With that in mind, here’s a full list of each character revealed in Valorant so far and what kind of abilities and capabilities they’re packing.

Note, this list is arranged in the order in which characters have been announced, with new characters coming first. Updated 3/30/2020

Sage

SAGE /// China

"Let them try to get through me."#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/zJMeaaUi2P — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 26, 2020

What role does Sage fill?: Support/Defense

Who is she?: Coming from China, Sage represents a hybrid healer and defensive character. Her abilities seem to be built towards keeping her allies alive, but also denying space to her enemies, or forcing them to pay the price for forcing their way through. A strategic Sage with a good handle on her abilities looks like it’s going to be paramount to a team’s success. You can learn more about Sage from her announcement.

What can Sage do?: Sage’s abilities seem to be split between defensive and support roles. She features healing bubbles that can heal up wounded allies when cast. She can also cast an area-of-effect field over the ground of nearby spots. Any enemy that passes through them will take damage. Finally, Sage can cast walls to be used to block areas off. It doesn’t seem to be a super tall wall, but forcing enemies to climb it will possibly set up opportunities for easy shots, or deter them from entering the area altogether.

Sova

What role does Sova fill?: Sniper/Recon

Who is he?: Sova is Valorant’s Russian representative, and he’s also the resident recon of the game. It’s not just Sova’s sniper rifle that makes him dangerous from a distance. He can also sniff out enemies for his own attacks or give his team vital information that could lead to a strategic kill.

What can Sova do?: As the formal sniper and recon of Valorant, all of Sova’s abilities are built towards precision damage and exposing of foes. He has a scoped sniper rifle built to line up deadly damage at distance. Moreover, he also has at least two abilities made for recon. For one, he can deploy a flying drone that can mark targets for allies and alert them to enemy presences. He also packs a sort of sonar arrow ability. When this arrow is fired into an area, it will reveal foes within range of the arrow’s effect. It seems as though this can not only locate, but also decloak hidden foes. If you know enemies are in the immediate area, it’s a good time to deploy Sova when you’re not aiming for headshots.

Viper

What role does Viper fill?: Defense/Area Control

Who is she?: Viper is the poisonous operative of the United States in Valorant. Her entire kit is all about forcing her enemies to play the map within her boundaries. This means setting walls, domes, and expanding areas of poison gas. Those unfortunate enough to get caught in Viper’s poison are unlucky enough, but worse is being forced to be where Viper wants you to be when she fires on you.

What can Viper do?: Viper’s abilities are all about defense and the control of space via spikes and cannisters of poison gas. She has the abilities to make a dome of poison gas to trap foes inside or outside, as well as creating a deadly wall of gas. Finally she has a spike which will deploy an expanding field of gas when used. It’s difficult to see through the line of gas once Viper has them set, making her game one of both visual deterrence and perilous defenses. Cross into her deadly gas if you dare.

Phoenix

What role does Phoenix fill?: Offense/Sustain (self-healing)

Who is he?: Phoenix is the first Valorant agent revealed in full, a representative of the United Kingdom. Where others can sit back and slow play the map, Phoenix is built to be a full-on aggressor. Gifted with pyrokinetics, his abilities allow him to dazzle and fry his enemies while keeping himself alive. When you’re Phoenix, you burn bright and rise from the ashes. That’s what this agent brings to the battlefield. You can learn more about Phoenix from his original announcement.

What can Phoenix do?: As we mentioned, Phoenix is built towards full aggression. He has a fire ball that explodes to create an area-of-effect field that will heal him and burn enemies, as well as a curving flare that will flash to blind foes. When the going gets tough, he also has options. Phoenix can mark a spot, and if he dies within the duration of the ability, he will be restored at the marked location. Finally, he has a fire wall that allows him to disengage difficult situations, create choke points, and block off foes. All of it together makes Phoenix a frontline fighter and hard to kill as he lays down fire upon his foes in multiple forms.

That’s all of the Valorant characters we know of for now. Be sure to keep up on our latest Valorant coverage for more info and continue to check this list as new characters are revealed for the game. Who will you be when Valorant launches on PC this Summer 2020?