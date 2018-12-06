Prey VR listing possibly teased on UK retailer website
Could the popular shooter be receiving a full VR adaptation on PlayStation VR? This leak appears to indicate just that.
The final update to Prey goes live soon and another VR experience will be released in 2019.
Ricardo Bare talks about asymmetrical multiplayer and environmental storytelling challenges with Prey's Mooncrash DLC.
Those who are tuned into Summer Games Done Quick this week have a chance to decide on a new skin for Prey: Mooncrash's upcoming Typhon Hunter update.
Celebrate the first anniversary of Prey with new downloadable content and an upcoming VR treat.
After a new patch is applied, the game gives you more of what you Prey for.
Finding his body is a bit difficult within the Typhon-infested area of G.U.T.S. on Talos I.
Apparently the Day 1 patch didn't make the game perfect after all.
It's fairly straight forward, but some initial glitches are keeping folks from finding it.
X marks the spot in our guide to completing treasure hunts in Prey.