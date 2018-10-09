Planet Coaster for Xbox consoles announced at X019
Frontier's amusement park simulator will be open for business on Xbox next year.
Frontier's amusement park simulator will be open for business on Xbox next year.
When something's strange in your amusement park, who you gonna call? Planet Coaster's Ghostbusters DLC!
Planet Coaster is getting a new DLC pack next week and to celebrate, Frontier is offering a free Copperhead Strike roller coaster to all users.
Get ready to expand your Planet Coaster inventory significantly.
Someone's got a lot of time (and cool coasters) on his hands.
Mechanically deep and largely entertaining, Planet Coaster is shaping to be a promising successor to Roller Coaster Tycoon.
I mean.. that's the big question here, right?
Today during the PC Gaming E3 Press Conference Elite Dangerous developer, Frontier, revealed Planet Coaster.