New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

Planet Coaster for Xbox consoles announced at X019

Frontier's amusement park simulator will be open for business on Xbox next year.

Chris Jarrard
1

The theme park management genre first became big more than twenty five years ago with the release of Bullfrog’s Theme Park and has continued to grow in popularity ever since. Developer Frontier delivered the most ambitious park management game to date a couple of years ago with the release of Planet Coaster on PC. During the X019 Inside Xbox Event in London today, the world got its first-ever glimpse at the upcoming Xbox version of the game. Planet Coaster is expected to arrive on Microsoft’s console in the summer of 2020.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola