Planet Coaster for Xbox consoles announced at X019 Frontier's amusement park simulator will be open for business on Xbox next year.

The theme park management genre first became big more than twenty five years ago with the release of Bullfrog’s Theme Park and has continued to grow in popularity ever since. Developer Frontier delivered the most ambitious park management game to date a couple of years ago with the release of Planet Coaster on PC. During the X019 Inside Xbox Event in London today, the world got its first-ever glimpse at the upcoming Xbox version of the game. Planet Coaster is expected to arrive on Microsoft’s console in the summer of 2020.

