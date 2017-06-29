Pikmin 3 2.0.0 update adds GamePad and stylus control option

It's always been somewhat baffling that Pikmin 3 couldn't use their stylus and the GamePad touch screen to control their little helpers. That appears to have changed, thanks to a new 2.0.0 update that is now live, giving players the option to control their Pikmin with the Wii U GamePad and stylus.