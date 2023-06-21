ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 338 Join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Pikmin playthrough!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, join Captain Olimar in a Pikmin 1 playthrough. I have never played Pikmin before so this will be my first journey into the series. Pikmin was one of those games that didn’t get my attention on the Nintendo GameCube but I’m ready to give it another look on the Switch.

In the past I have used the Stevetendo show as a platform to play games that I missed out on growing up. That list has the likes of Final Fantasy 6, Punch-Out!! and Chrono Trigger, just to name a few. I’m looking forward to putting Pikmin through its paces and see where the franchise got started. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of my first ever Pikmin playthrough.

Pikmin: gardening to the extreme!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Our Live A Live playthrough should return to its regular night next Wednesday. Going forward, Monday night feels like a good night to slide Pikmin into. Since we finished Kid Icarus, next Tuesday will have a new playthrough starting too. It's a good time to be a Nintendo fan as well as a fan of the Stevetendo show!

Nintendo showed a Nintendo Direct today and it was chock full of interesting game news. Swing by the Stevetendo show to hear my thoughts about it and how many games I’m looking forward to. I think several of them could star in a Stevetendo show episode so stay tuned. That being said, keep thinking of games that you want me to play on the show!