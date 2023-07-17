ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 346 Tonight could be the final Pikmin episode. Find out what Pikmin do when we leave and don't come back!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re going to try and help Captain Olimar get home in our Pikmin playthrough. This is my first-ever playthrough of Pikmin and I’m having a great time with the game. Playing the game for the first time, I never realized how tough Pikmin have it as well as how dark their world can be. We have 30 days to find as many of Captain Olimar’s missing space ship parts and get those parts back to the Dolphin, his spaceship.

During the last Pikmin episode, we made our way to the Distant Spring to look for more ship parts. This stage is pretty tough and since it’s day 26 of our journey, we won’t have a whole lot of time to explore. We’ll have to check the area for parts quickly as well as try to conserve Pikmin in the process. I know the goal is to get all 30 parts but since this is my first time playing Pikmin, I don’t know if the ship will take off if we don’t get all the parts. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the show to see if we have what it takes to help Captain Olimar get home!

It feels like the Distant Spring is the toughest location in the game.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. My first playthrough of the first Pikmin game is going to end soon. Our Live A Live playthrough is also nearing its conclusion so there will be quite a few new playthroughs starting up on the Stevetendo show soon.

I mentioned earlier that there will be new playthroughs starting soon on the Stevetendo show. Now’s the time to suggest a game for me to play on the show. All I ask is that the game is on the Nintendo Switch Online Service as it makes the game easier to livestream. Nintendo added new games to the service recently and there are a few games on it I haven’t played yet. The Sega Genesis section got games added to it and a few of those caught my attention. The summer might be heating up so let the Stevetendo show cool things down with great games and cool gameplay.