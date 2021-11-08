Pikmin Bloom's first Community Day set for November 13 Pikmin Bloom's upcoming Community Day event will offer players a 10,000-step challenge and several limited-time bonuses.

Nintendo and Niantic’s latest mobile venture, Pikmin Bloom, has proven to be another activity-filled adventure as we wander about gathering our Pikmin and the rewards the little leafy friends can bring us. It hasn’t been that long since Pikmin Bloom launched, but the devs are also prepping the game’s first special event as well. Coming up next weekend, players will be able to take part in a Pikmin Bloom Community Day event which offers bonus rates on various activities and rewards, as well as a 10,000-step challenge.

Nintendo and Niantic unveiled the first Pikmin Bloom Community Day event on the game’s Twitter and in a website announcement. Coming on November 13, 2021 and running from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in whatever your local time zone is, this Pikmin Bloom Community Day will offer several reasons to jump in and get the most out of the game. Several bonus rates and rewards will be in play during the Community Day time frame, and what’s more, players that engage in at least 10,000 steps with the game will earn themselves a special “Community Day Participant” badge. As the event page warns, just be aware of your health constraints and surroundings.

The first Pikmin Bloom Community Day event on November 13 will feature a special 10k-step challenge and reward for those who complete it.

Here is the official rundown of bonuses and limited-time conditions that will be active during the November 13 Pikmin Bloom Community Day:

Pikmin seedlings in your planter pack will grow at about 1.5x the usual speed

Fruits will give 2x the usual amount of nectar

Users who walk 10,000 steps or more on this day will be awarded a special “Community Day Participant” badge

Big Flowers will bloom into pansies

If you somehow miss out on the November 13 Community Day in Pikmin Bloom, don’t worry. After all, Pikmin Bloom only just launched and Niantic says this is the first of many events that will be held for the game.

“We plan to continue holding events for our players to come together and fill the world with flowers going forward, so please make sure to follow us on your social media of choice to stay up to date,” the announcement reads.

With that in mind, stay tuned to our Pikmin Bloom topic here at Shacknews as well to keep up to date with the latest events in the game and get help from our guide on anything you might need to get the most out of your Pikmin Bloom adventures.