Phantasy Star Online 2 Xbox Closed Beta opens sign-ups for February
JRPG MMO Phantasy Star Online 2 is getting a Closed Beta for Xbox One in February 2020 and sign-ups are open now.
The Sega Ages lineup on Nintendo Switch expands with legendary sci-fi RPG Phantasy Star.
Phantasy Star Online's Rag Rappy is late to the Flappy Bird phenomenon, but you can fly him through Sonic's Green Hill Zone in a new Flash game called Rappy Bird.
Sony just announced a number of Japanese games for Vita, proving that their handheld is more than an indie gaming mecca. First up is Soul Sacrifice...
Phantasy Star Online 2 is making the trip to North America and Europe in early 2013, Sega has announced.
Phantasy Star Online 2 will be free-to-play, as so many games tend to be nowadays. Like other online games, microtransactions will monetize the gameplay experience.
Sega announced today that Phantasy Star Online 2 will be available on the PlayStation Vita, and you can play across the same server and with the same characters across both platforms.