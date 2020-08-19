Phantasy Star Online 2 crosses one million players worldwide, reward event announced Sega's popular MMO Phantasy Star Online 2 has amassed one million players after launching in the West and there's an event coming to celebrate the milestone.

Phantasy Star Online 2 has been on Xbox One and PC in the United States and other Western regions for only a little more than a season, and it has drawn quite the gathering in the time since. Sega recently and happily reported that the MMO has reached a milestone of over one million registered players worldwide. To celebrate, Phantasy Star Online 2 is getting a special event to thank players for their continued support of the game.

Sega released the one million player milestone for Phantasy Star Online 2 in a post on the game’s website on August 19, 2020. In celebration of reaching “1,000,000 registered Arks,” Phantasy Star Online 2 is hosting a special event between August 19 and August 26 to give back to its active players. For this time period, quests will provide a 100% extra experience bonus, as well as rare items getting 100% bonus drop rates and rare enemy spawns also being increased by a 100% bonus. Further more, logging in daily through the event will provide the player with other bonuses, such as a daily drop of two 100,000 EXP tickets. You could be handed 2,000,000 experience just by logging in each day.

Over 1,000,000 Arks have joined the fight against the Falspawn in #PSO2global! To thank you all for your incredible support, we are starting a new celebration campaign! Learn more at https://t.co/pgNCtDqj0G pic.twitter.com/WrOx6qObq3 — Phantasy Star Online 2 - Global (@play_pso2) August 18, 2020

If the above goodies weren’t enough, Phantasy Star Online 2’s million player event will allow players a chance to earn a special reward for logging in a minimum of five days during the event. By doing so, players will be entered for a chance to win premium currency and offerings in the game like AC or SG points or AC Scratch Tickets. Given the recent launch of new Persona series crossover gear in Phantasy Star Online 2, Scratch Tickets should come in handy if you’re trying to get special gear from Persona 3, 4, or 5 for your character.

Either way, Phantasy Star Online 2’s arrival in the West has brought joy to a lot of players since its launch on Xbox One in March and on PC in May. It will be interesting to see what comes next for Sega and the game as players continue to enjoy everything that PSO2 offers.