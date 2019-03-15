Bandai Namco is giving away Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free
In an effort to help players stay home, Bandai Namco is giving away Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 to all PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One owners for free.
In an effort to help players stay home, Bandai Namco is giving away Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 to all PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One owners for free.
Bandai Namco Entertainment have teamed up with pop artist Richard Orlinski to create a set of ultra-collectible new PAC-MAN figurines.
The Shack Staff discusses some of the games they'd opt for when introducing someone to video games.
PAC-MANIA is back and Red Bull is giving it wings with this new limited-edition can and new mobile game content.
Pac-Man's latest adventure is a lot more mellow than usual.
Hey, you got your Sonic in my Pac-Man!
Pac-Man is about to put his money where his mouth is, as he's ready to storm Las Vegas casinos.
How do you make a yellow pill-popping character? Hopefully we'll know what the company has intended for this filing before E3.
Namco's enduring legacy is due in part to its founder Masaya Nakamura and its body of impressive games.
Looks like the original Pac-Man Championship Edition ate a power pill! Our review.