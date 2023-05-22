LEGO & Bandai Namco partner for Pac-Man Arcade replica set The LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade set is a replica of the classic bar-top mini arcade cabinet and features light-up bricks for effects, and a mechanical crank to simulate the game.

It’s been another year since legendary video game franchise Pac-Man debuted in 1980, and Bandai Namco and LEGO are celebrating with something very special this year. LEGO just announced a new LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade build set featuring the iconic design of the bar-top arcade variant of the Pac-Man cabinets, and it’s set to launch early in June 2023.

LEGO revealed the new LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade with a trailer on its official Twitter on May 22, 2023, as well as a product page on its website. Set to launch on June 4, 2023, with pre-orders open now, the LEGO Pac-Man arcade will retail at $269.99 USD. It’s a 2,651 piece kit that features the classic bar-top styled Pac-Man cabinet, complete with a light brick to light up the coin slot and a crank which simulates the chase around the Pac-Man board as the iconic character gobbles Power Pellets and dodges ghosts. There’s also a little mini diorama of LEGO figure playing a miniature Pac-Man arcade.

The LEGO Pac-Man Arcade build set will launch on June 4 and features the iconic bar-top mini arcade cabinet design.

Source: LEGO

The latest in LEGO’s video game build sets, this Pac-Man cabinet hosts similar figures to the previous NES Classic set that LEGO put out in June 2020. LEGO has also been exploring all sorts of gaming franchises with its various partnerships. LEGO Super Mario continues to get new sets and will soon get Donkey Kong expansions to the collection. Meanwhile, coming off of a successful campaign in LEGO Ideas, Sonic the Hedgehog sets are also coming in August 2023.

It seems LEGO has quite a video game-heavy summer planned. For more on the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade build set and other LEGO video game sets, stay tuned here at Shacknews for the latest updates.