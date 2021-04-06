New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PAC-MAN 99 battle royale game goes live tomorrow on Switch Online

Get ready to chomp down power pellets and ghosts like never before when PAC-MAN 99 launches tomorrow exclusively on the Nintendo Switch!

Blake Morse
The PAC-MAN franchise has explored the lands of many a video game genre in its long existence. We’ve seen platformers, puzzlers, pinball games, and more. But never, ever has there been a PAC-MAN battle royale game. That is until now. Starting tomorrow gamers with a Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be able to download PAC-MAN 99 for free.

This is the third game we’ve seen Nintendo give the battle royale treatment so far with both Tetris 99 and Mario 35 preceding PAC-MAN 99. The news dropped today in a tweet from the Big N itself and they’re wasting no time getting this one out the door as the game is set to launch tomorrow, Wednesday April 7, 2021. And what a sweet treat is should be for fans of the PAC-MAN franchise.

Much like its predecessors, the game will have players focus on what looks like your standard eat pellets and avoid being eaten by ghosts PAC-MAN maze on the surface, but there’s much more going on here. Players will be able to send Jammer Pac-Men to their opponents screens by eating ghosts. Jammer Pac-Men will slow down a player if they run into them. Players will also be able to stack ghosts to pull off even more devastating attacks on their opponents.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen competitive PAC-MAN games. There was a four-player PAC-MAN arcade game made a few years ago, and the nature of PAC-MAN has always been to beat other players' high-scores. It’s interesting to see that script sort of flipped and the game now be about crushing your enemies instead of topping the scoreboard. Players should be able to download PAC-MAN 99 from the Nintendo Switch eShop starting tomorrow, April 7, 2021. There’s no indication at this moment that this will be a limited time event like Mario 35.

