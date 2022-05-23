Pac-Man Anniversary items are coming to Fortnite Following the 42nd birthday of the iconic arcade game, it looks like Bandai Namco and Epic Games are set to bring Pac-Man items to Fortnite.

Pac-Man has been around for 42 years. It’s one of the most enjoyable and iconic arcade games of all time and Bandai Namco has continued to show it a wealth of love over the decades. Now, it would seem that love is spreading to another beloved game. Epic Games and Bandai Namco have teased that Pac-Man-themed items and cosmetics will be rolling out in Fortnite in early June.

The collaboration of Fortnite and Pac-Man was revealed via the Japanese version of the official Pac-Man website. According to the webpage, Pac-Man items are set to arrive in Fortnite beginning on June 2, 2022 as part of an event. There was no word on what this collaboration entails or what the items will be just yet, and it hasn’t been announced on the English side of the website, nor confirmed by Fortnite channels just yet. With that in mind, the collaboration may be subject to a change of dates as we await details on what exactly it will include.

The first Pac-Man arcade cabinets were officially released on May 20, 1980, and it would appear new cosmetics are coming to Fortnite to celebrate.

Fortnite has had no lack of collaborations with some of the biggest media and gaming franchises and performers around. Between hosting concerts with Ariana Grande and Steve Aoki and bringing every character from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Batman to John Wick and Blanka from Street Fighter to the game, Fortnite is a gallery of as much collaborative content as original.

Currently, Fortnite is motoring through Chapter 3, Season 2 of its regular progression, featuring Doctor Strange from his recent Multiverse of Madness film and the Prowler of Into the Spider-Verse fame. That said, it’s not unusual to see fun deviations in the middle of a Fortnite season, especially for special events.

With that in mind, stay tuned as we await further updates on the Pac-Man anniversary collaboration with Fortnite and what items it contains. We’ll have details here at Shacknews as they become available.