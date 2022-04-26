Street Fighter's Blanka & Sakura are coming to Fortnite Blanka and Sakura will arrive in Fortnite in both their original outfits and alternate skins with further cosmetics this week on top of a new competitive cup.

At this point, Fortnite is no stranger to a lot of popular IP making an appearance in its game. Street Fighter is no exception as Chun-Li and Ryu have previously been added as skins to the game. However, the Street Fighter roster in Fortnite is going to expand even further this week. The beastly Blanka and perky Sakura are coming to Fortnite alongside a collection of new cosmetics for both, as well as the new competitive Blanka and Sakura Cup.

Epic Games announced the upcoming arrival of Blanka and Sakura in Fortnite via a post on the game’s website on April 26, 2022. Set to arrive on April 28, 2022, Blanka and Sakura will become available in Fortnite’s Item Store rotation, featuring skins based on their original appearances, as well as alternate skins. Blanka gets down to business as Blanka Delgado for his ult skin, donning a suit based on Boman Delgado from Rival Schools (we think “Business Blanka” sounds a bit better). Meanwhile, Sakura’s alternate skin is Sakura Gym, based on one of her outfits from Street Fighter 4. Both also feature new emotes, pickaxes, and back bling.

Blanka's business outfit alternate skin, Blanka Delgado, is based off Boman Delgado from the classic fighting game Rival Schools.

That wasn’t all Epic Games announced. In honor of Blanka and Sakura joining Ryu and Chun-Li, as well as Cammy and Guile in World Warrior representation in Fortnite, there’s also going to be a competitive Blanka and Sakura Cup. The first event will be on April 27, 2022 and be a mobile-only Zero Build Duos Cup. The second will be an all-platforms Battle Royale Duos Cup on April 28. In both cases, top performers will be able to unlock a special Bonus Stage Loading Screen based on the classic car-destroying bonus game that has been featured throughout Street Fighter for years.

Sakura comes to Fortnite in both her classic attire and her gym costume from Street Fighter 4.

If you’re looking to get electric with Blanka or give it everything you’ve got with Sakura, be sure to be on the lookout for the two when they arrive in Fortnite later this week. Stay tuned to our Fortnite topic for further updates and the latest coverage on the game as well.