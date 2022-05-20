Obi-Wan Kenobi takes the high ground in Fortnite Obi-Wan Kenobi will soon bring his Jedi wisdom to Fortnite.

Epic Games and Lucasfilm/Disney have already collaborated on numerous occasions with content in celebration of The Mandalorian, Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker, and The Book of Boba Fett. Now, that relationship will further expand with new in-game content centered around the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. This includes an Outfit based on the titular Jedi Master himself.

Epic Games revealed Obi-Wan’s arrival in Fortnite with a teaser video shared to social media, followed by a detailed blog post to the Fortnite website. This is where we get our first look at the outfit, which is modeled after Ewan McGregor’s take on the character that we first met in the Star Wars prequels. The Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit will land in the Fortnite Item Shop when it refreshes on May 26, 2022. This coincides with the premiere of the Disney+ series the next day.

In addition to the Outfit itself, the Obi-Wan set features several cosmetics themed around the iconic Jedi. This includes the Desert Essentials Back Bling, Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe, Obi-Wan’s Message Emote, and the Jedi Interceptor Glider.

What’s more, Fortnite will be holding the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup on May 22. This in-game Duos tournament will run for three hours. Top performers from each region will be rewarded with the Obi-Wan Kenobi set ahead of its official launch next week. This has become a bit of a tradition for Fortnite with its collaborations.

Obi-Wan Kenobi marks the latest character from a galaxy far, far away to arrive on Battle Royale Island. Fortnite’s roster of Star Wars characters also includes Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and more. To keep up with the latest happenings in Fortnite, you can count on Shacknews.