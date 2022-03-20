Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 introduces Doctor Strange and Prowler It's an all out war in the cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is the latest iteration of the iconic battle royale title. Titled “Resistance,” this season sees an all-out war on Battle Royale Island, one that the story has been building up to for several seasons. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 features a host of new additions, including Marvel characters Doctor Strange and Prowler.

The story trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was shared to the game’s YouTube channel on March 20, 2022. In the trailer, we see tanks, zeppelins, and a slew of familiar faces going at it in the battlefield. At the side of Agent Slone we see Prowler, a Marvel Comics character most known for being an adversary to his nephew, Miles Morales. We then see Doctor Strange enter through one of his iconic portals, accompanied by a couple of Marvel heroes and Fortnite characters. Both Doctor Strange and Prowler are featured in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

In addition to the new characters, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will also introduce some new items and mechanics to shake things up. However, those aren’t made clear in the story trailer. Instead, we’ll have to lean on the clues available until Epic Games provides a detailed breakdown.

Prowler and Doctor Strange are the latest Marvel characters to join Fortnite. Those two characters, along with all of the other new content are available in the Chapter 3 Season 2 update. As the latest Fortnite update rolls out to players across the world, stick with Shacknews for all of your necessary updates.